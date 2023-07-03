The Financial Side of Divorce Alabamas Laws on Spousal Support and Asset Division

Divorce is an emotionally challenging process that can also have significant financial implications for both parties involved. In Alabama, the laws governing spousal support and asset division are designed to ensure a fair and equitable distribution of resources between the two parties. Understanding these laws is crucial for anyone going through a divorce in Alabama. This blog post will provide an overview of the state’s laws on spousal support and asset division, helping you navigate the financial side of divorce with confidence.

Spousal Support in Alabama

Spousal support, also known as alimony, is a payment made by one spouse to the other during or after a divorce to help maintain a similar standard of living as experienced during the marriage. In Alabama, the court may award spousal support based on several factors, including:

The length of the marriage

The age and health of both parties

The financial resources and earning capacity of both parties

The standard of living established during the marriage

The contributions each party made to the marriage, including homemaking and child care

The fault of either party in the breakdown of the marriage, such as adultery or domestic violence

Alabama recognizes several types of spousal support, including:

Temporary Support: Awarded during the divorce process to help cover living expenses and legal fees.

Rehabilitative Support: Short-term support awarded to help the receiving spouse become financially self-sufficient, often involving job training or education.

Periodic Support: Long-term support paid on a regular basis (e.g., monthly) for a specified duration or until the receiving spouse remarries or cohabitates.

Lump-Sum Support: A one-time payment made instead of periodic support.

Asset Division in Alabama

Alabama follows the “equitable distribution” model when dividing marital assets during a divorce. This means that the court will divide the couple’s assets in a manner that is deemed fair and equitable, but not necessarily equal. Factors that the court may consider when dividing assets include:

The length of the marriage

The age and health of both parties

The financial resources and earning capacity of both parties

The standard of living established during the marriage

The contributions each party made to the acquisition, preservation, or appreciation of marital assets

As you may already know from experience, divorce can be complicated, painful, and stressful to navigate. Moving on from marriage involves emotional challenges on top of financial ones. During divorce, it's important to consult with an experienced divorce attorney in order to make sure your rights are protected.