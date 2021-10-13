The Key Differences Between Polycarbonate And Glass

Polycarbonate is extremely durable, flexible, lightweight, and resistant to the elements. It protects us against UV rays that are harmful to our health. Let’s look at the distinctions between glass and polycarbonate in further detail to see if we can pique your interest in enclosing your pool, spa, or greenhouse in polycarbonate sheets as much as we do!

Strength and durability

Glass is certainly a classic material. It’s been around for millennia and has completely revolutionised buildings. Because you can see through it, at first glance, the glass may appear to be the ideal substance to surround a pool or hot tub… Perhaps! Glass is also associated with “breakable.” What if you could enjoy all of the advantages of glass, including transparency, aesthetically appealing design, and elegance – but 10 times more durable? Polycarbonate is a strong, lightweight, and shatter-proof material that has an impact resistance 200 times greater than glass.

To be more specific: polycarbonate has an impact resistance 200 times better than glass. It never fractures and can withstand storms, snow, stray volleyballs, and other harsh conditions. While it is a considerably more durable material, polycarbonate is lighter to move and install than glass.

Insulation

Even in the dead of winter, a swimming pool cover effectively insulates, making it possible to swim comfortably. The effectiveness of polycarbonate panelling as an insulator is comparable to that of glass. It does a good job at keeping the cold out and the heat in, but at the end of the day, polycarbonate panelling insulates up to 60% better than glass panels. The insulation capacity of polycarbonate enhances the greenhouse effect produced by standard glass panes. Polycarbonate, like a glass greenhouse, can soak up the sun on chilly or overcast days, and it has the same ability to retain heat.

UV protection

Yes, glass can be made UV-permeable by adding a unique chemical coating or screen, but polycarbonate does not require any modification to protect your skin from dangerous UV radiation. It shields you and your loved ones from cancer-causing radiation since it filters out virtually all of the sun’s UV rays.

Summary

There are too many characteristics of polycarbonate that make it superior to glass to list, so on top of all the reasons why polycarbonate is better than glass listed above, here are a few more! The exterior surface of the polycarbonate panelling is coated with a special coating that gives it self-cleaning qualities, making it ideal for high traffic areas. Each time it rains, the Easy Clean properties wash away any dirt! That means you’ll spend less time cleaning! It also has a high level of sound dampening – up to 25 decibels. Let the pool parties continue without disturbing your neighbors! Last but not least, there are four colour options for transparent/translucent polycarbonate: clear, light blue, milky, and brown. So you can pick the best hue for your backyard design based on your preferences.