The Love for Oversized Furniture in the Living Room Continues!

Minimalistic designs can be a conscious lifestyle choice, but most people still prefer maximalist comfort in their homes. Everyone knows the bulky furniture trend has been around for a couple of years and gained more popularity as people spend quality time in their homes. It has much to do with how you use a specific corner of the house. As things get on track, entertaining guests has become a regular affair. It also helps you reflect on the functionality of different house parts when many people gather there. And some observations suggest that bigger works. One of the reasons can be their ability to become a point of discussion in casual conversations. Plus, these allow people to mingle comfortably.

Do you believe you need a spacious home for that kind of furniture? It sounds surprising, but you don’t need a big house for this. While it feels counterintuitive, go back to simple and tiny features like budget-friendly faucets for the bathroom and imagine their contribution even in a lavish setup because of their specific style, finish, and look. To be precise, the power to derive value from anything lies in your hand. With oversized furniture, you can focus on optimizing floor space. For instance, an underutilized corner can suddenly become a focal point when you add an ottoman or chaise. The nook will look super cozy and aesthetically pleasing to the eyes.

Flexible features like ottomans can be an asset in home décor as you can move them anywhere to create additional seating space. Nevertheless, it’s crucial to understand your area well. Before you order furniture, check it for yourself to find its coordination with your home and interiors. A heavy piece of furniture can be visually appealing in lighter shades. Plus, it lets you play with many colors through pillows and blankets. Do you want to taste this design trend?

Using oversize furniture

Firstly, you must be wondering how big a furniture piece can be. Oversize furniture can be about two times bigger than standard furniture items. Couches can be a good example. The inclination toward oversize furnishings results from spending a considerable amount of time at home. Since it effortlessly transforms a space into a cocoon of comfort, there is an effortless transition toward big furniture. Deep sofas that let you curl up while reading your favorite book or watching a popular TV show have become most coveted in the last two to three years. Even bench cushions also got noticed.

According to designers, those who enjoy reading books can add a corner sectional in their den to create a perfect nook. It can adorn the space between bookshelves or in front. Each side of the wall should have sconces to double as an accent and reading light. The setup gives you a heightened sense of customization, which you can surely cherish.

However, some designers feel that playing safe with options is better because you get plenty of them. They also say furniture pieces don’t have to be larger than life everywhere. Instead, you can add a few elements to mimic the vibe. Plus, it is better to focus on specific areas for this trend. Choose the room you use most. Since the living room can be the most popular of all the rooms, you can work with oversized furniture in this corner. The bedroom can be another place. Keep some additions playful and fun. They don’t need to work hard.

A sense of proportion

One of the first rules for shopping for oversized furniture is to measure your space and the choice of furniture twice or thrice. The proportions should align. Suppose you plan to get a sectional. You must check your sofa choice from all angles for dimensions. Imagine how much floor area it will occupy. In a two-story living room, a three-seat sectional can look mismatched. Instead, you can buy an extensive version or choose modular pieces to organize the space. Remember, small spaces may not benefit from miniature furniture every time. Opt for a wall-to-wall sofa size if you want to have maximal comfort even with that space. To be precise, consider all your choices like this if you want to leverage large-size furniture trends.

The suitable furnishings

You cannot consider things in isolation when adding furniture to your home décor. You have to picture all of them in the surroundings for their coordination. Otherwise, you can add about anything and wonder why it didn’t work how you wanted. For instance, too many colossal furniture pieces in one room can look funny. But if you create the perfect balance with minor features against them, everything can change instantly for a pleasant experience. Suppose you place a massive sofa in a room. You can add two armchairs to offset the lopsidedness. Make sure the armchairs are airy with open backs and legs.

Another way to give your oversized sofa the right feel is by adding a giant coffee table and different types of lighting, such as a massive table lamp, a thin floor lamp, and a pendant light. The lights should assume strategic positions. Pendant lights will go on the ceilings, while both lamps will be on two different ends. For cohesiveness, you can take advantage of textures and colors. There should be enough room for everyone to sit. And if there is still some free space, you can add drink tables without crowding.

Some people need time to acclimatize to this trend. Are you one of them? Still, if you wish to experience its magic, opt for safer things. You can leave the floor area to focus on the walls. For instance, you can put a huge wall painting in your favorite corner if you love the artwork. Or, something like a giant floor lamp can be easy. Explore your choices before deciding on anything. As you become comfortable, you can extend your love to oversized furniture pieces. With experience, you can choose even better. Hence, going slowly before bringing the full-blown effect can be clever.