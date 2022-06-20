The Most Common Causes of Car Accidents

Driving is something we all take for granted in some way or another. You’re probably so used to driving that you reach your destination without using much mental bandwidth. Cars are high-tech now, with many operating on electricity.

More than anything, we overlook how potentially dangerous it is to get behind the wheel. Approximately 43,000 people in the United States died in vehicle wrecks in a single year, according to car accident statistics.

Vehicle crashes are commonplace, and most people will get into at least a minor accident at some point. Here are some common causes of car accidents that you should know about.

Speed and Reckless Driving

Speed is a factor in the vast majority of vehicle wrecks, and the main reason it’s so dangerous.

Traveling at a high rate of speed exponentially increases the chances of suffering injuries or worse after a car accident. This is why jurisdictions are so stringent about enforcing the speed limits.

Traveling at a high rate of speed causes more potential trauma and damage, and you’re more likely to lose control of your vehicle. Vehicles traveling too fast are more prone to flip or go airborne when struck by another. You cut out so much potential risk behind the wheel by simply observing the speed limit.

Driving Under the Influence (DUI)

Every state has Driving Under the Influence (DUI) or Driving While Impaired (DWI) laws in place to discourage people from operating their vehicles after drinking. This is because there are roughly 30 deaths per day from alcohol-related crashes.

It’s an avoidable cause of crashes that unfortunately causes significant damage, and affects so many lives.

Distracted Driving

This is one of the newer leading causes of crashes, largely because most people today have smartphones. Technology has become a big part of our lives, to the point that most people are connected to their devices in some way from the time they get up to the time they go to bed.

People are texting and driving more than ever, to the point that 48 states now have texting and driving laws. Distracted driving is particularly dangerous for young and novice drivers who haven’t yet committed their skills and awareness to muscle memory.

Weather Conditions and Visibility

Finally, you have to take the weather and environmental conditions into account with car crashes. Rain, snow, and ice make it difficult for your tires to grip the road and also hinder your visibility when driving. Night driving also makes it more likely for people to get into car wrecks, especially if you don’t have the best headlights.

Do your best to weatherproof your vehicle and keep it in tip-top shape. If you get into a car accident in which weather conditions were a factor, make sure that it’s noted in the accident report.

Get your hands on the accident report

When you’re up to speed on the main causes of car accidents, you’ll have an easier time avoiding them. This allows you to become safer behind the wheel, which protects you and everyone that you share the road with.

