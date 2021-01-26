The Most Haunted Tourist Destinations

There is something undeniably fascinating about the idea that ghosts might really exist. The idea is so fascinating, in fact, that millions head off each year to visit the most haunted places in the United States.

Here is a list of tourist destinations that are the most haunted, according to reputation. Regardless of intention, if you believe in ghosts or not is up to you. These are still great places to pay a visit, since they are all historical establishments, and this makes them all the more entertaining.

Moundsville Penitentiary

If you have done any research into haunted tourist hotspots, you’ve likely already heard of the famed Moundsville Penitentiary. Located in West Virginia, where numerous other delightful tourism spots can be visited, this now crumbling structure is nothing short of a ghost hunting legend.

Moundsville Penitentiary operated for over 100 years, and in that time housed roughly 1,000 prisoners. However, due to cramped quarters and unspeakably poor conditions, many of the inmates died on the premises. Riots, murders and other violent activities were commonplace, and according to some the spirits of those who lost their lives still linger amongst the rusting remains.

Villisca Axe Murder House

Looking into the so called Axe Murder House in Villisca, Iowa, may just give you nightmares. For those that don’t know the story, Josiah B. Moore, his wife, children, and 2 guests were all brutally murdered by an unknown assailant. The weapon of choice was, of course, an axe. Tours of the house are available, or the truly brave can arrange to spend the night.

The Sultan’s Palace

Now over to New Orleans and we have the infamous Sultan’s Palace, located in the elegant French Quarter where you can imagine wild parties and endless sessions of croquet on the lawns. The so called Sultan, who occupied the house in the 1800s, was a man that quickly gained a reputation for being deeply eccentric. He kept a harem of young women, had numerous wives, held opium fuelled parties until the early hours, and was widely suspected of mistreating his family.

One day, after no one had heard from the Sultan for days, it was discovered that his harem had been butchered, and he had been buried alive in his own courtyard. Today young women in tour groups swear that they feel the ghost of the Sultan groping them.

Calcasieu Courthouse

Last we have a courthouse with perhaps one of the most interesting stories in all of the United States. Calcasieu Courthouse, located in Lake Charles, Louisiana, executed a woman by electric chair for the first time in the state’s history. The year was 1942.

The lady in question was Toni Jo Henry, renowned for her good looks, incredible charm, and deeply manipulative personality. The story goes that she murdered a man on the highway, and managed to charm her way out of a conviction for a full 2 years. Even as she was executed, the community remained divided about her guilt.

Apparently the smell of her burning hair can sometimes still be detected in the courthouse.

