Top 5 HHC Infused Recipes You Can Try This Season

Hexahydrocannabinol, or HHC, is a lesser-known relative of THC. Have you heard about the recent buzz surrounding HHC? You’re not alone in your curiosity about HHC; we’ve all been curious about it. Even though it was found in the 1940s, it is only now that people are talking about it.

Some people are hailing HHC as the next big thing in the cannabis industry and for a good reason. HHC is non-intoxicating, meaning that it doesn’t get you high in the way that THC does.

This means that HHC can be used without fear of getting into trouble with the law. HHC has a range of potential medical applications, including relief from pain, anxiety, and inflammation.

The cannabis industry is developing a more comprehensive selection of cannabinoid products to meet client needs following the legalization of delta-8 products. HHC is made from hemp-derived CBD, just like delta-8 THC. HHC, on the other hand, doesn’t contain THC. As a result, it has a legal advantage compared to delta-8, delta-9, and delta-10.

The HHC sector is rapidly growing, and more consumers are opting for these products instead of traditional medications. The benefits of HHC appear to be pleasing to most newcomers, and they are inclined to order more online. HHC gives you a euphoric experience while also calming your body and mind. HHC has effects similar to THC, but it is less potent than delta-8 and more potent than CBD. HHC comes in classic strains and flavors. Hemp flowers, vapes, and pre-rolled joints are available as HHC products.

So what does this mean for cooking? Well, HHC-infused recipes are starting to pop up all over the internet. Here are five of our favorites:

1. HHC Infused Salad Dressing

This salad dressing is perfect for any time of year. It’s light, refreshing, and perfect for a summer picnic. The HHC infusion gives it a slightly earthy flavor that pairs perfectly with greens and fruits.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup olive oil

1/4 cup apple cider vinegar

One teaspoon of HHC extract

One clove of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

Instructions:

Blend all of the ingredients well in a jar or bowl. Shake or stir until everything is well combined. Pour over your favorite salad and enjoy!

2. HHC Infused Hummus

Hummus is always a crowd-pleaser, and with this recipe, you can add a bit of HHC goodness to the mix. The HHC infusion gives the hummus a slightly nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the chickpeas.

Ingredients:

One can chickpeas, drained and rinsed

Two tablespoons of tahini sauce

One clove of garlic, minced

Salt and pepper to taste

One teaspoon of HHC extract

Instructions:

Add all ingredients except for salt and pepper in a food processor. Process until the chickpeas are pieced down, and everything is well combined. Add salt and pepper to taste. Serve with fresh vegetables or pita bread.

3. HHC Infused Grilled Cheese Sandwich

Grilled cheese sandwiches are always a hit, and with this recipe, you can add a bit of HHC goodness to the mix. The HHC infusion gives the grilled cheese a slightly nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the cheese and bread.

Ingredients:

Eight slices bread

8 ounces cheddar cheese, shredded

1/4 cup HHC extract

Butter or margarine for spreading

Instructions:

Butter one end of each slice of bread. In a bowl, mix the HHC extract and the cheddar cheese. Butter-side down, and place four slices of bread in a skillet. Top each piece with 1/2 of the cheddar cheese mixture—top with the left-out four slices of bread, butter-side up. Cook around medium heat until both ends are crispy and golden brown. Serve immediately.

4. HHC Infused Brownies:

Brownies are always a hit, and with this recipe, you can add a bit of HHC goodness to the mix. The HHC infusion gives the brownies a slightly nutty flavor that perfectly combines the chocolate and sugar.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup butter

1 cup sugar

Two eggs

1/2 teaspoon HHC extract

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/4 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

Six tablespoons of unsweetened cocoa powder

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to around three hundred and fifty degrees Fahrenheit. Grease an 8×8 inch baking pan. Whisk sugar and butter in a bowl until fluffy and light. Beat in eggs slowly, then stir in the HHC extract. Mix baking powder, flour, and salt in another bowl and gradually add the butter mixture, mixing until just combined. Stir in the cocoa powder. Spread the batter in the prepared pan. Bake for twenty-five minutes or until a knife comes out clean when inserted into the center of the brownies. Allow cooling before cutting into squares.

5. HHC Infused Apple Pie

Apple pie is always a hit, and with this recipe, you can add a bit of HHC goodness. The HHC infusion gives the apple pie a slightly nutty flavor that goes perfectly with the apples and cinnamon.

Ingredients:

1/2 cup unsalted butter

3/4 cup sugar

Two tablespoons of all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon HHC extract

1/4 teaspoon cinnamon

3 cups thinly sliced Granny Smith apples

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Add cream, butter, and sugar together in a large bowl until light and fluffy. Stir in flour, HHC extract, and cinnamon until well combined. Add apples and stir until coated. Pour mixture into an ungreased 9-inch pie plate—Bake for 50 minutes to 1 hour until the crust is brown and filling is good. Let cool before serving.

Conclusion

These are many HHC infused recipes that you can try this season. There is something for each one with such a wide variety of recipes. HHC is the new variant with rich fiber and vitamins for the foodies. The recipes mentioned above give you the mouth-watering feeling of fitness. So why not add a bit of HHC goodness to your next meal and see what you think?

We hope that you loved our top 5 HHC recipe dishes. Let us know your opinions and suggestions regarding more such HHC recipes.