Top Physical Therapy Trends That Will Improve Patient Success In 2023

The health care sector is constantly changing, and several innovations have emerged in recent years to prompt significant evolutions in the industry. The rising popularity of remote health care platforms, for example, has equipped practitioners with new tools to reach patients and provide treatment. It’s worth wondering what new trends will arise in 2023 — and how those trends will impact the field of physical therapy. This question is especially important if you plan on seeking out the best physical therapy in Louisville in 2023. Check out the following predictions regarding the new year’s upcoming trends.

Leveraging Telehealth Appointments

According to statistics, more than 30% of health care patients in the U.S. use telehealth services. It’s easy to see why — telehealth offers simple, accessible, and convenient care for people with busy schedules. While a traditional appointment would require that patients travel to a practitioner’s office, telehealth utilizes technology and allows for a virtual visit between patients and practitioners. This is becoming an increasingly common option for physical therapy in Madisonville KY.

Telehealth isn’t the right solution for every physical therapy patient. Some patients require manual manipulation, TENS treatment, and other hands-on modalities that cannot be offered through a telehealth platform. For many patients, though, telehealth is a viable way to deliver care remotely, which makes it easier to access — especially for patients who are experiencing mobility issues. This is one of many reasons why health care professionals are predicting that telehealth will be a major player in the 2023 health care scene.

Physical therapy telehealth appointments will likely entail step-by-step instructions for independent exercises delivered via a videocall platform. A practitioner can guide you through these exercises and provide feedback to ensure that you are performing them correctly. This can provide effective treatment options for patients suffering from TMJ dysfunction, muscle injuries, and other common ailments.

Increased Push for Patient Engagement

If you’re looking for physical therapists near me, you’ll also want to be sure that your practitioner is engaged and knowledgeable about your current condition. When it comes to physical therapy, though, engagement is a two-way street. It’s just as important that patients take responsibility for their care as it is that practitioners provide guidance. To this end, 2023 will likely see a push toward greater patient engagement, including an emphasis on collaborative treatment. This approach can empower patients to take ownership of their recovery.

Patients can also take control of their recovery by partnering with a physical therapist who meets their needs. There are many practitioners to choose from, but connecting with the best one is imperative to achieving wellness. When you’re researching potential providers, you should consider what areas of specialization a practitioner has as well as the credentials and expertise that they can bring to the table. Partnering with a highly-qualified physical therapist can make all the difference in the trajectory of your recovery.

No matter what kind of pain or injury you may be dealing with, a physical therapist can help you discover the relief you need. Schedule an appointment to get started.