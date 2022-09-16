Understanding the Different Online Bingo Patterns

Five Online Bingo patterns to send you on top

Online bingo is easily overthrowing the regular bingo game thanks to its flexibility and its ability to welcome players from all around the world to engage together in friendly matches. Bingo started as a type of lottery game in TV shows and entertaining gatherings based on some skills and a lot of chances.

It was so popular that it widened its range to the internet and online platforms. In 1997, the Bingo Zone was launched, the very first online casino bingo room. Players were finally able to enjoy the comfort of their homes and the thrill of the game with different people, friends, and family. The latest online bingo websites encourage players to sometimes interact with each other by rewarding them.

The premise of Bingo is simple; the player chooses a series of numbers that he writes on a card and must complete a line or a specific pattern to win the prize. There are different patterns that players can follow to win fame. Some are quite basic, such as lines, while some are complex and make the game more challenging and entertaining. Players are more likely to be engaged in the game as they attempt to recreate the patterns through different combinations.

Today we’ll be tackling the top five online bingo patterns that you need to know to win against your opponent.

Clock Bingo Pattern:

The Clock pattern borrows its name from the form of a clock; expressed as a full circle extended on the entire numbers’ card, followed by the clock’s hand, which is situated either on the bottom right, bottom left, top right, or top left of the ticket. In other words, the player covers all the ticket’s surfaces except for the four corners, and the clock’s hand is placed within the middle space as it follows a diagonal line with the center. The Clock Bingo Pattern is perhaps one of the most popular shapes in online bingo.

Wine Glass Pattern:

You’re at your desk, sipping some wine and trying to win this bingo round. You look at your glass and you get the revelation that will save your entire game. The Wine Glass Pattern is a simple pattern composed of eleven numbers and takes the shape of a Y to form a glass of wine. This combination is much used among Bingo players because it is easy and fast to compose.

Bell Pattern:

Who would’ve known that a bell would be more than some music to your ear? The bell pattern is very famous during the Christmas period when players use it to share the spirit of Christmas with other participants. Just like video games change their backgrounds and themes to jingles and Christmas music, online bingo makes use of the bell pattern as a reminder of the holiday spirit and the festivities’ joy. This combination is composed of thirteen numbers arranged to take the shape of a bell. Unlike the Wine Glass Pattern, the Bell Pattern takes time to be achieved, and therefore, the game can last longer. But hey, why the rush? It’s Christmas time!

Airplane Pattern:

Similarly, the airplane pattern is commonly featured on online bingo platforms. The Airplane pattern, although it sounds complex and hard to compose, is one of the simplest patterns a player can shape as it is composed of two vertical lines and a horizontal row, including eleven numbers. It is quite easy to follow the airplane pattern thanks to its easy execution.

Candy Cane:

Bingo players are required to complete specific patterns to win the game. Sometimes it’s just a row, sometimes it’s a candy cane. The latter is shaped by a combination of seven numbers and resembles a straight – or reversed – question mark without its complementing dot. The Candy Cane pattern is more often used in progressive bingo games, in which its prize is carried over multiple rounds without having a bingo winner, which means that the winner will win all rounds only if they manage to call bingo and form the pattern required. If the player fails to call out Bingo but still manages to build the pattern, they will receive a prize for finishing the candy shape.

Using a pattern in online bingo spices up the game and adds more pleasure to the rounds, mainly when the patterns are related to specific themes and periods such as Christmas, Halloween, school, and Valentine’s. Understanding patterns and envisioning them in your mind will give you further insight into what to aim for in a game. While there is no need for specific skills, it is important to know the common Bingo patterns to bet on and feel the thrill of the challenge.