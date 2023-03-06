Weapons and Gun Charges: Bail Bonds Regarding the Gun Charges and the Weapons

In general, gun laws are very strict and they guide you properly on acquiring the weapons and practicing their rights. There are certain regulations that need to be followed and failing to may end you up for multiple years in jail. Let us understand how gun charges work.

Procedure of Bail Bonds

When you are caught with a weapon, without any license, you will require spending time in jail. The bail bonds can help to leave your jail custody as soon as they have been posted. The agent will need the details about the imprisoned person and will provide the rights and facilities. Only when the person is eligible for bail, the person can walk out by paying the specific amount.

Penalties

For crimes related to firearms and guns, a huge range of penalties can be charged. As crime can be very descriptive and complicated, the common person should understand the division through individual cases.

Felony Possession Of Firearms- Minors and convicted felons are not allowed in possessing guns and firearms. A Felony sentence may result in up to 3 years of prison and a fine of $10000 if illegal possession of firearms or guns is found.

Possession of Unlicensed Firearm- When any defendant possesses an unlicensed firearm in the public space, he can get a punishment of up to $1000 or a year in imprisonment.

Concealed Laws Of Carry- The laws of concealed carry depend on different counties. Some of the departments of Sheriff in Riverside, Orange County, and San Diego always allow the residents for concealing their carry permits. But when the defendant does not possess a permit and carries the weapon in public spaces, he can be imprisoned for one year or a fine of $1000.

Possession Of Illegal Weapons- Some weapons are illegal in some countries. For example, assault rifles are prohibited in California. Castle Bail bonds suggests taking the bonds until the case is sorted in court. The punishment can range from 16 months to 3 years of jail and a fine of $10000

Weapon Assault- Depending on the type of the weapon, a person can be charged with hefty penalties when discharging a firearm. The charge is a felony when there are assaults by weapons like semi-automatic pistols, and machine guns. Besides the firearm assaults, all the other assaults are considered wobblers, where the punishment can range from four years in prison and one year in county jail.

Brandishing A Weapon- Even when the weapon is not loaded, the defendant if drawn out at a public space is liable to punishments. Either, 16 months to 3 years of imprisonment or, one year in jail with a $1000 fine.

Conclusion

Carrying weapons and firearms in public places are considered to be a criminal charge and bail bonds are available for them. The bail bonds only keep the defendant out of jail till the case appears in court in front of the judges. The bonds guarantee the presence of the defendants in front of the court on the scheduled dates. When the defendant fails to appear in court, he may spend hefty charges along with fines for possessing unlicensed firearms or weapons.