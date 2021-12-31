What Is Epoxy Resin and How Do You Use It?

Are you looking for a creative outlet that’s full of possibilities? Do you want to bring new life to the surfaces of your home?

With epoxy resin, all of these things are possible. All you need is a few pointers and then you’re good to get started.

Keep reading to learn the answer to the question of ‘What is epoxy resin?’, and discover the best way to approach this versatile material!

What Is Epoxy Resin?

Think about the outside surface of a boat or a surfboard. That clear, durable, and waterproof coating is most often made from resin.

Epoxy resin comes in a liquid form that, once the hardening liquid is added, begins to harden until it’s a solid piece of plastic-like material. It gets warm as this chemical reaction takes place and results in a finish that’s strong, transparent, and beautiful.

It’s perfect for creating a crafting masterpiece, covering a table with a protective coating, or even fixing cracks in furniture. The wonders of resin epoxy are endless!

Take Proper Safety Precautions

Before you begin using clear epoxy resin, you need to protect yourself from the chemicals within the liquid. Resin can be sticky and difficult to wash away from clothes and skin. Always wear protective gloves to keep your hands safe and older clothes.

It’s also a good idea to open a window to allow a good amount of air circulation while you work.

Prepare Your Materials

Once the chemical reaction begins, you’ll have around 30 minutes to an hour with which to work. This makes it important that you gather up all your needed materials before you dive into your project. This way, you won’t be forced to rush around before the resin hardens too much.

Avoid Bubbles

Bubbles are the bane of the clear finish of epoxy resin, making it look a little more cloudy than transparent. While it’s almost impossible to get rid of all the bubbles, eliminating most of them allows you to get the beautiful result you want.

Warming up the epoxy before you mix it is a big help. Using the best epoxy resin that’s of high quality also ensures better results.

When mixing your resin, always go slow so that you don’t create too many bubbles!

Allow Enough Time to Harden

Once everything’s in place, it’s difficult to leave your project alone. However, with resin, it’s vital to let it harden completely before you touch it again. Otherwise, you’ll mess with the finish and you might even leave behind fingerprints that ruin the surface of the project.

Always give resin at least 24 hours to harden!

Create Many Interesting and Beautiful Projects

Now that you no longer need to wonder ‘what is epoxy resin?’, it’s possible to use it in any way you desire. The clear hard plastic-like finish makes it uniquely versatile and a lot of fun to use for every project imaginable.

Start practicing today so that you feel even more comfortable when tackling your favorite epoxy resin ideas!

The rest of our blog is full of even more useful tips and tricks that’ll make creating a masterpiece even easier, so make sure to check it out!