What Is the Difference Between Vaping and Smoking?

Smokers may often turn to vaping as a way to gradually ween themselves off of nicotine altogether. But while the majority of us have a fairly solid understanding of what smoking is, not all of us completely understand what vaping is and what the difference is between the two. Are you looking to learn more about vaping? If so, here are some key differences that help us separate vaping and smoking as a means to absorb certain chemicals or substances.

Smoking involves combustion while vaping does not.

The key difference between smoking and vaping lies right in the name of the two. Smoke involves the process of combustion, whereby a heat source is applied directly to the tip of the cigarette in order to produce cigarette smoke that one can then inhale to receive the desired effects. The issue? While smoking does help the smoker receive the nicotine, burning dry herbs produces substantially more harmful chemicals and toxins which are then gathered in the lungs and distributed throughout the body. Vaping may not be risk-free, but the general consensus inside and outside of the vaping community is that combustion is generally worse.

Meanwhile, the process of vaping requires one to use a vaporizer device that relies on conduction, convection, or hybrid heating elements to heat substances up to the point where they release a vapor. This offers a smoke-free alternative to smoking that’s typically considered to be more desirable than lighting up a cigarette. Of course, one needs to purchase a product that can accomplish this, like the Airvape X. The Airvape X is a dry herb vaporizer that’s easy to take anywhere. Eliminating the smoke odor via a hybrid heating system, this tiny vape comes packed with precision temperature control, a quick heat-up time, and a quality build. This is a starter product that you may want to consider if you’re looking to switch from smoking to vaping.

Smoking leaves behind a distinct odor whereas vaping is much less noticeable.

You may wonder, “how to get smoke smell out of clothes?” Typically, no smoker is able to go undetected. This is due to the fact that the smoke smell of the cigarette itself as well as the harmful chemicals contained inside stick to carpeting, upholstery, clothing, and pretty much everything else. No matter if you use fragrances, deodorants, hand sanitizers, or other common items to clear up these unpleasant odors, it’s very difficult to get rid of the scent that comes from cigarettes. Regular smokers may not even realize how much they smell because they’ve become so accustomed to the smell of their cigarettes. The only way to really battle the smoke smell is to look for a smoke eliminator spray that breaks down the smoke particles on a molecular level while leaving behind a fresh fragrance using natural products like essential oils.

Vaping, on the other hand, does smell. However, the smell that it leaves behind is far less noticeable and will generally clear up quickly with the assistance of a fan or the air around you. That being said, it’s best to minimize the risk of vapor sticking to clothing or other surfaces by vaping in a well-ventilated area where the vapor is allowed to disperse and escape.

Vaping may be cheaper than smoking.

While this point depends on how much you smoke and how much you vape, the truth is that vaping is typically cheaper than smoking. If you purchase your own handheld vape, you only have to pair this one-time investment with loose tobacco or vape juice instead of having to buy a pack of cigarettes each time you run out. Even if you buy disposable vapes, you may still get more use out of these in comparison to actual cigarettes. If cost is an issue for you and you want greater control over your nicotine consumption, this is another point to consider.

Put simply, vaping and smoking are two completely different activities, although both may carry individual health risks. The guide above will help you learn more about both and how they differ from each other. However, it’s important to make sure that you speak with your primary care physician about vaping and smoking to learn more about the potential health risks and how they can impact you.