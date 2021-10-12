Where To Get The Softest Shirts For Men?

A soft tee can make your day just like a scratchy one can ruin it! Nobody wants to spend a day at the office scratching or feeling uncomfortable on their weekend hikes.

While shopping can get a little annoying and tedious, don’t just grab the first tee you see at the mall that’s on discount. There are some great brands that offer soft, comfortable and stylish t-shirts you’ll want to wear forever.

Here’s where to get the softest t-shirts for men.

Nayked Apparel

Nayked apparel has some incredibly soft and comfy tees that nobody can resist. These tees are super light and comfortable; they’re also very stylish and have a bit of a retro vibe to them, which we love.

The secret to the softness? It’s their Tri-blend fabric of rayon, ring-spun cotton and polyester that’s silky and smooth. So if you want to feel like wearing soft feathers, this is your pick. The brand carries V-necks, crewnecks and has a multitude of colours and graphics.

Fresh Clean Tees

Fresh Clean Tees has made its name well known due to its incredible quality, comfort and affordability. Their tees are also super soft, which makes them pretty irresistible.

The brand offers an array of colours (some you won’t see pretty much anywhere else), and their secret is the special blend of ringspun cotton and polyester.

You can find the best high quality, soft, slim fitted t-shirts for men there, and also they have options of crewnecks, V-necks, Henleys and Polos. You can subscribe to their monthly service or buy pieces one by one.

J.Crew

J.Crew offers the perfect combination of quality, comfort and affordability. Their tees are smooth and soft, which means you will want to wear them everywhere!

We especially love their line of “Broken-In” T-shirts made with organic cotton. These tees come in many different colours, so you can stock up for multiple occasions.

The quality is great too and lasts even after multiple washes.

Buck Mason

Buck Mason has gained cult status mainly because of its perfect blend of style and comfort. While these tees are a bit more expensive, their quality is worth it as the light slub cotton is so soft!

These tees also look great paired with pretty much anything and come in great neutral colours.

Uniqlo

Uniqlo makes a great basic tee, and their designs made with 100% Supima cotton are a true must-have for any guy. They are very soft, have a great shape that fits any body shape, and come in multiple colours to pick your favourite.

The Supima cotton is made with a special spinning method that gives it a high-quality texture with minimal scuffing, making it super soft and silky.

LL Bean

We love LL Bean’s Pima cotton tees because they’re super soft, smooth, maintain their shape and don’t wrinkle. Yep, forget the ironing; you can just throw this tee on and go out of the door without thinking, “will anyone notice”?

These t-shirts are also very comfortable but still fitted to make you look put together.

Luxurious and smooth is what we’d call these tees, so make sure you stock up!

Everlane

Everlane has some great organic cotton t-shirts that look great on anyone, are comfortable and super smooth. We also love that they come in only a few colours, relieving you of yet another complicated decision to make.

While the tees are smooth, they still hold their shape and are on the thicker side. Pair them with your favourite jeans, and you’ll have a comfy and stylish outfit for every day, add a blazer, and you’ve got an office look!

Lacoste

Lacoste tees are the perfect soft classic made of soft premium Pima cotton jersey fabric. They come in great bright colours that you will love for days when white and black won’t cut it!.

While on the more expensive side, Lacoste pays off with comfort, style and smoothness!