10 Reasons To Still Use Flyers Today!

I know, I know. Digital marketing has come a long way since the days of hokey flyers taped to telephone poles and doors. But is it really time to give up this tried-and-true form of direct marketing? You may be surprised that although digital marketing is growing at an incredibly fast rate, physical media still reigns supreme for local businesses, and a flyer maker is a key component of that dominance. Here’s why…

1. Flyers Get Noticed

People live in their digital world these days, but they’re still surrounded by physical things. That means even when they’re on their phone or computer they notice the flyer you’ve posted up at the local cafe or taped to the window of their favorite restaurant. Using a free flyer maker for your business may seem old fashioned, but it’s highly effective and allows you to reach customers in the real world where they’re still paying attention.

2. Flyers Are Affordable

Broadcast TV ads, glossy magazine spreads, billboards – all great ways to get your message out there. But what’s better than getting your message out there? Getting your message out there for free! Much like a brochure, flyers are the perfect way to do that. You can print them and distribute them in a bundle and be sure that you’re reaching customers without breaking the bank.

3. Flyers Get Results

While digital marketing is growing by leaps and bounds, it’s not exactly transactional, you know? If someone wants to read your website or even your blog, sure that’s great. But what if they want their hands on something right now? That’s where an online flyer maker comes in. Flyers are direct and blunt (which is why they work so well) and will almost always yield sales (or at least ask for the sale) from your customers.

4. Flyers Are Much Easier To Design

Digital media may be the future, but it’s a little too perfect for most people to bother with designing their own flyers. That means that flyer design is quickly becoming a lost art, which is sad since it was once so important in advertising and marketing circles. Luckily, there are plenty of free resources flyers and even an online flyer maker that will help you build the perfect flyer in no time.

5. Flyers Are Highly Customizable

Digital media is great, but it’s less easy to customize than physical flyers since there are so many more moving parts involved. Flyers are the perfect solution for this since they allow you to customize every aspect of your flyer down to the last detail. With a flyer maker software, you can add graphics, change fonts and colors, include photos or other visuals – whatever will get your point across best!

6. Flyers Work Well With Social Media

Of course, we all love our social media these days. Facebook and Twitter are where news lives today. Instagram is the perfect place to put all your pretty pictures. But what about when you just want someone to do something? That’s where flyers come in! Flyers are an easy, fun tool for interacting with customers on social media because they allow you to share a promotion or an offer and give your followers a chance to take advantage of it.

7. Flyers Don’t Need Internet

Sure we all love the Internet, but sometimes we just want to get away from it all! That’s why flyers are such a great form of offline marketing – they work perfectly when you’re out and about and can still make a sale for you. For a truly offline marketing experience, leave some flyers behind at the scene of your next burglary – we hear that always works well.

8. Flyers Make You Look Professional

Finally, flyers are just plain classy! They’re one of those retro items that’s still relevant today and they allow you to really show off who you are and what you’re all about. So go ahead, get creative when using a flyer maker app and show the world who you really are!

9. Flyers Make A Great First Impression

As we mentioned already, flyers work especially well when combined with social media posts. But they allow you to make a statement any time someone sees them because they’re so fun to look at. Plus, they’re also great for getting the attention of customers in physical locations like restaurants or shops that can then become future customers online.

10. Flyers Are Just Cool

We’ve said it before and we’ll say it again – flyers are just plain cool. They’re classic, they’re unique and you can do almost anything with them. So whether you want to make a viral internet sensation or just get your name out there in the real world, flyers are one way to really be sure that people see what you’re all about!

In Conclusion

The fact remains that flyers are still a great way to advertise and they’re not going anywhere any time soon. So if you haven’t used flyers as part of your marketing plan, make sure you do right now!