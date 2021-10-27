12 Ways You Can Help New Hires Become Familiar with Your Company

Venngage

Many new hires often find themselves in an unfamiliar environment. Whether it’s their first day at a new company, or they’ve been there for a few weeks and still can’t remember where everything is located, it’s always disorienting to be in a different place.

Luckily we have org charts to help map out the hierarchy of any company. Here are 10 ways you can use org charts to help your employees feel more familiar with your company:

Use org charts for meetings and calls.

If you have a lot of company-wide conferences or status updates, it can be helpful to include an org chart so that new hires don’t feel lost. They’ll always know who’s above them in the hierarchy and where they should sit!

2. Create departmental org charts.

Some companies have multiple divisions that answer directly to one another. For example, marketing may report into sales before being sent back out across the world as feedback from customers is collected. In these cases, it can help create smaller org charts just between departments. This will decrease confusion when communicating with other teams and allow employees to quickly figure out how their department fits within the entire organization.

3. Keep senior management up top in your org chart template.

Venngage

The org chart does not have to end when it reaches the CEO. Keeping that position right at the top of your org chart can allow new hires to quickly identify who they should take direction from if there’s ever any confusion about what needs to get done. There is only one person with a higher title!

4. Label managers and titles in org chart templates.

It might seem overkill, but including the names of every manager in an org chart will help make sure no employee feels lost along their way up in a company. If you include job titles next to each name, employees won’t need to ask questions for clarification before following orders or giving feedback!

5. Put departments directly under management in an org chart in PowerPoint.

Depending on how many levels your org chart goes, this may not be necessary. However, if you have a lot of managers reporting to one another, it can help add clarity by placing departments directly under the manager’s name in org charts.

6. Make org chart templates available for download.

Venngage

Org chart templates are helpful when creating org charts because they take out all the guesswork and allow new employees to easily create their org charts that fit your company guidelines. You might even want to include these as part of an onboarding package, so new hires will know precisely what is expected from them on day one!

7. Link team members via email contacts in a free org chart template.

If there appear to be multiple people with similar job titles or working within different departments but still overseeing the same projects, try linking them together via email addresses instead of listing each person. This will help new hires keep track of multiple managers and their teams while making org charts easier to read!

8. Create a wiki page for how to create an org chart.

If you have a lot of employees or the org chart is particularly complex, creating an org chart wiki might be necessary. These can break down org charts into more specific categories that may branch off from one another in certain ways.

9. Make sure your company culture emphasizes teamwork.

Venngage

New hires often get lost within companies because there’s no effort made by other employees to make them feel welcome or included in collaborative projects. Putting emphasis on teamwork and ensuring everyone takes responsibility for bringing new employees up to speed will go a long way towards helping them settle in quickly!

10. Use org charts as part of the orientation process.

When onboarding new employees, it can be helpful to include org charts as part of the orientation process. They might seem like a chore, but org charts are handy for ensuring everyone on your team knows exactly who they should go through to get specific tasks done.

11. Make sure managers know enough about the team.

New hires could be disoriented simply by being thrown into teams without any direction or guidance whatsoever. They may seem like a nuisance but teaching new managers more about what makes each team member unique will help them become familiar with who works well together when collaborating on projects within companies!

12. Use org chart templates.

Venngage

Org chart templates make org charts easier to read by keeping everything neat and organized. If you have multiple levels, these might seem unnecessary, but even just having one template that all managers share can really bring clarity to org charts no matter how many stories they go up to.

If org charts don’t look organized, new employees may not find their place within a company. This is especially true if there are multiple levels involved in an organization and people aren’t clear on what each level does. Even if org charts have been created before, sometimes it can still seem like finding one’s place within a business takes forever! Creating different colors for departments can help make them easier to identify when looking at org charts- This especially helps when org charts have multiple levels and include a lot of information. This can be helpful for new hires to see what types of positions each department includes, even if they’re unsure about which team they’ll end up on!

Organizational chart is essential, but users should also remember that it doesn’t mean anything if you don’t give them any direction or guidance once they start working at your company. New hires could feel lost just by being thrown into teams without any explanation. Though org charts are essential, don’t forget that it’s equally important to teach new managers more about the people they’re working with by teaching them everyone’s strengths and weaknesses. This can be helpful for both managers and new employees because org charts might seem irrelevant if there isn’t a good rapport between team members!

Org chart templates make org charts easier to read, but this only helps when companies have multiple levels of hierarchy involved in their organizational structure. Sometimes, having one template shared among all managers is enough to bring clarity within large companies where many different teams may work on various projects throughout each day! No matter how long org charts have been around or who has created them before, sometimes still think that finding your place takes forever- By teaching new managers more about who is on their team, org charts will become helpful for everyone involved! Create your org chart with Venngage now!