6 Low-cost Marketing Ideas for Landscapers

Landscapers do not always have the budget to create and implement a full-fledged marketing plan. Yet landscaping services can benefit from using several low-cost ideas for landscaping marketing to boost their business.

Landscapers who work on a limited budget will be surprised by how many customers they can get just by brainstorming and implementing some budget-friendly landscape marketing techniques.

1. Lawn Signs

Landscapers can recover some of their investment by reselling or recycling old lawn signs that advertise their business. It is also common for landscapers to use recycled materials such as used shutters, old bricks, etc., in creating new lawn signs, which will publicize their company name while adding a touch of uniqueness and creativity to their landscaping business.

2. Vehicle Advertising

Landscapers can advertise their landscaping business using magnetic vehicle signs, which are simple to attach and detach if necessary. These types of signage give potential customers instant visual information about landscapers’ services.

Magnetic signage is considered affordable for almost all landscaping businesses. The materials only cost a few dollars per piece compared to other types of advertising techniques, such as window decals or vinyl lettering on trucks.

3. Google My Business Listing

Landscapers can claim their Google My Business listings to make it easier for shoppers or homeowners to find them. This enables landscapers to participate in the Google rankings, which means more visibility on the search engine results page (SERP).

Landscaping competitors who do not have such a listing will be pushed down below those listed businesses. Although claims can initially take several weeks before they are approved, claiming is free and only takes a few minutes.

Doing this allows landscapers to add photos and update information about their business, such as operating hours, contact details, and even company descriptions.

4. Social Media

Landscaping companies can improve their social media presence by creating original content or sharing interesting material from other websites or resources. This is beneficial because it allows landscapers to connect directly with their customers and potential clients.

It also puts a human face behind the company or business name, making them more approachable and easier to understand. Customers can also use social media to ask questions about any landscaping project, allowing landscapers to show off their expertise. In turn, the best answers will be shared with other users or viewers.

Here are ideas for social media posts for landscapers:

Pictures of recently completed projects

Deals and discounts

Photo or video of a new piece of equipment

Images of landscapes captured by crew members

Showcase of new plants or flowers

Company promotions, events, and contests

5. Free Ads

Another low-cost marketing idea for landscapers is to place free ads in newspapers and distribute flyers door-to-door. Many people are unaware that some local publications have separate sections for businesses such as landscaping, plumbers, etc., that want to offer their services for free.

Landscapers can also put up a website containing valuable information about their company’s services and products while offering a chance to subscribe to a newsletter that will provide tips on maintaining lawns and gardens during the different seasons of the year.

They can also include pictures on the website and testimonials from past customers, so it will be easier to convince potential clients that the business is the best choice for landscaping and lawn care.

6. Word of Mouth

Another very effective, low-cost marketing idea for landscapers is to use word-of-mouth advertising. Many landscape companies focus so much on creating a full-fledged marketing plan that they forget about the power of word of mouth when it comes to client acquisition and client retention.

One good way for landscapers to encourage satisfied customers to spread the news about their services is by giving them small gifts such as coffee mugs with their business name and logo printed on them or items that can be used in gardening such as flower seeds, garden markers, etc.

Another strategy landscapers can use is to invite loyal customers prospects (friends and family members of customers) to lunch or dinner as a way of saying thank you. Doing this will encourage existing customers to talk more about your business, thus becoming better known among their circle of influence.

More people now see lawn care services as a necessity rather than a luxury, which is why they are constantly on the lookout for reliable landscaping services in their area. All they need to do is to find you.

As seen from the above example, several practical, low-cost marketing ideas for landscapers can help them reach out to potential clients without investing too much time and money into creating an elaborate full-fledged marketing campaign.