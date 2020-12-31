Web designers in the know will always tell you that website design is dynamic and ever-changing, which means that what may have worked a year ago may not work as well today. The thing with website designs and technology is that users can also dictate what works and what doesn’t, and today’s Internet users are much more selective than ever. If they visit a website and it doesn’t suit what they are looking for, they could very well leave in seconds. There is a lot of competition out there, so your website needs to be able to stand up to this competition – and perhaps make its mark. So what can you do to boost your website, particularly in the coming year? Here’s a list of the best ways you can upgrade and update your website in 2021.

Integrate more ‘human’ chatbots

Chatbots have already been in use for several years, and it’s a feature that can certainly allow your website to get ahead. Today’s artificial intelligence has become a lot more complex and sophisticated, however, so chatbots have become quite the norm when it comes to requests from customers and even personal shopping. For instance, if someone visits your site and they are looking for customer support, you can use your website chatbot to let the visitor know that they are getting something for free or getting a good offer. This can then make the visitor’s experience on your website a lot more positive and memorable.

Become more available and accessible

Being available and accessible isn’t just a trend – it’s a way for you to cement your relationship with both your existing and potential customers. For instance, many more websites today are integrating features that allow individuals with disabilities to access and browse through the site. If you have a website that can easily be navigated by each and every visitor, it isn’t just good customer support – it can also enhance and increase your conversion rates and boost your ranking on search engines. Additionally, it can help you get connected to a broader audience.

So what elements can improve your website’s availability and accessibility? You can, for instance, create a stronger contrast between colours and backgrounds and text, and you can also add more indicators for focus, such as rectangular outlines that sometimes appear around various links as someone uses navigation through their keyboard. You can also make use of labels as well as instructions using form fields instead of low context text, and you can use functional tags for your images, as the specialists in web design and development from Expre suggest.

Make it more interactive

You can also make your site more interactive with various sections that can add value to your visitors’ experience. If you were a realty service, for example, you can add a mortgage calculator to your site. Not only are you offering more value to your site visitors – but you can also learn more about them depending on the data they input into your mortgage calculator. Other interactive features include quizzes and assessments, surveys and polls, and even contests.

With all these, your website can get the proper attention – not only from visitors, but also from search engines. And with the right features, you’ll definitely be ahead of the game in 2021.