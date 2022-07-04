Best Crypto Exchanges for Trading Altcoins

Altcoins come in various forms, such as ICOs, private pre-mined coins, or even forks of existing coins. Some are created specifically as a response to weaknesses found within the original coin. Others are simply created as a new way to solve problems that haven’t been addressed by their parent coins.

Coinbase

The online trading platform from Coinbase is easy to use and allows you to trade with fiat currency through your bank account. The fees can be relatively high if you don’t pay attention to which wallets you put funds into (free vs paid). Coinbase supports Bitcoin, Ethereum, Bitcoin Cash, ZCash, Ether Classic and Litecoin.

Binance

Binance is an international cryptocurrency exchange based in Hong Kong operating since 2017. They trade in more than 90 cryptocurrencies and over 800 digital assets. One unique aspect of Binance is its Binance Coin (BNB) – an independent token that enables users to perform transactions on the platform, vote on system changes, access premium features, store rewards for referring friends, and donate to charitable causes. With no fees whatsoever, it is one of the most user-friendly exchanges around. It also offers margin trading along with lending services.

KuCoin

KuCoin is another trusted exchange that was founded in 2016. KuCoin doesn’t charge any transaction fee but there are some limitations when using this service. For example, you cannot withdraw money because the company wants to protect its clients’ assets. This exchange supports only a small volume of cryptocurrencies but has great potential. At the moment, it is among the top 10 crypto exchanges.

HitBTC

This exchange has gained popularity quickly due to its unique approach to security and liquidity. HitBTC uses a multisig wallet where 2 out of 3 keys are held by the exchange itself while the other key is kept at the owner’s address. Thus, all incoming and outgoing transfers are confirmed instantly without requiring trust between parties.

The Bottom Line

The Bottom Line

As long as it involves crypto over the internet, then we need to have safety guards in place. Since many people do not have experience in this field, we recommend taking help from experienced professionals so you can avoid scams and get a genuine result. You must find out the best exchange that will give you a safe environment to work in. Before making any investment, always research thoroughly.