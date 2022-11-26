Building an eCommerce Website From Scratch: How to Do It Right

When it comes to eCommerce, there are two ways to go: build your own website from scratch or use an existing platform like Shopify or BigCommerce. Both have their pros and cons, but today we’re going to focus on building a website from scratch. This can be a daunting task, but if you follow these steps, you’ll be able to do it right. You also want to hire an experienced eCommerce website development agency to make sure you do things right.

1. Define Your Goals

The first step to building an eCommerce website is to define your goals. What are you selling and who exactly is your target audience? What do you want your website to accomplish? Once you have a clear understanding of your goals, you can already start making decisions about things like platform, design and functionality, among others.

If you’re not sure what your goals are, take some time to research the competition and see what they’re doing right (and wrong). This will give you a better idea of what’s possible and help you narrow down your focus.

2. Pick a Platform

Now that we have an understanding of our goal, we can move on to the next step: picking a platform. There are dozens of different eCommerce platforms out there, so it’s important to pick the right one for your needs.

Once you’ve chosen a platform, it’s time to start building your website. This is where things can get tricky, so if you’re not confident in your abilities, it’s really best to hire an eCommerce website development agency. They will be able to build a custom website that meets all of your requirements and helps you achieve your goals.

3. Design Your Website

The next step is to design your website. This is where you’ll really need to think about your target audience and what they’re truly looking for. Remember, your goal is to make the buying process as easy and smooth as possible for them.

Your website’s design should be clean and simple, with a focus on conversion. The last thing you want is a cluttered website that’s difficult to navigate. If you’re not sure where to start, there are plenty of eCommerce website templates out there that you can use as a starting point.

4. Add Functionality

Once you have the design figured out, it’s time to start adding functionality. This is where things like payment processors, shipping methods and product pages come into play. Again, your goal here is to make the buying process as easy as possible for your customers.

There are a lot of different ways to accept payments on an eCommerce website. You’ll also need to decide which shipping methods you want to offer and how you’re going to handle returns.

Product pages are another important part of an eCommerce website. Make sure you include high-quality photos and detailed descriptions of each product. You might also want to consider adding customer reviews and testimonials to build trust.

Summary

Building an eCommerce website from scratch can be a daunting task, but if you follow these steps, you’ll be able to do it right. Just remember to focus on your goals, choose the right platform and design a website that’s easy to use.

If you’re not confident in your abilities, don’t hesitate to hire an eCommerce website development agency. They will be able to build a custom website that meets all of your requirements and helps you attain your goals and objectives.