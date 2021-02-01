Choosing The Right Packaging For Your E-Commerce Business

If you have embarked on the adventure of starting an online store, you will need to start preparing orders. And one of the big decisions you have to make before you start is about the packaging.

Do you know what are the key aspects to consider when choosing the packaging for your e-commerce business? The experts at www.ukplc.co.uk explain that it is not just a matter of choosing a couple of medium-thickness boxes.

Your choice has consequences far beyond that.

Packaging: Form, Handling And Cost Aspects

The first key aspect to consider revolves around everything that has to do with the packaging itself. From its shape and how it adjusts to the shape of the product to what it costs to handle the box, assemble it and insert the products into it.

Some questions you can ask yourself when choosing packaging for your e-commerce business are:

Does your product have any special requirements when it comes to being transported?

Because of its shape, is it advisable to include additional inner packaging, such as in the case of bottles?

Does it have a special shape that makes it advisable to choose a specific packaging format?

Of course, we cannot forget the cost of packaging. Of all the options you have in hand, it is better not to choose the cheapest but the one with the best value for money.

For example, if your product is fragile, do not skimp on the packaging and choose a cardboard quality thick enough to guarantee that the product reaches its recipient in good condition.

In the same way, keep in mind that, although at first glance it seems that custom cardboard boxes are more expensive, they allow you to have a lower volumetric weight when transporting the package. So, in the end, they will allow you to save a lot in logistics costs, among other things.

Try to strike a balance between the cost of packaging and its benefits, and stick with the option that seems most reasonable to you. If you have questions about how to get the most out of your investment in packaging, consult a packaging expert.

Safety And Security Aspects

In e-commerce, one of the great concerns is to guarantee the safety and protection of the products that are transported. If you have an online store, you may need to deal with some of these issues:

Will the seal on the box hold all the way?

Will a broken product reach its recipient?

Will the packaging fully protect the product that travels inside it? Or could minor damage be inadvertently caused?

Is the packaging thick enough to withstand shocks and movement?

When choosing the packaging for your e-commerce business, you have to take into account all these aspects:

Choose a seal that gives package the security you need.

Make sure that the product moves as little as possible inside the packaging, something that you can avoid by using inner padding.

If your product has corners, use corner pieces to protect the product better.

Find out about the different qualities of cardboard that exist and choose the one you think your product may need to arrive in the best condition.

Presentation And Branding Aspects

In e-commerce, the packaging is the first point of contact between you and your customer.

Purchases are made online, communication too. So the only physical touchpoint that occurs is when the customer receives your product.

As it is the first real contact, you must take care of this moment because it is unique. So make sure that the packaging you choose adequately represents your brand.

It may be a good idea to consider customizing your box with your logo, tag line or with a fun message.

Also, you should consider all aspects of the unboxing or unpacking the product. How do you want the client to live that experience? It largely depends on the chosen packaging.

Sustainability Aspects

One last aspect to consider when choosing the packaging for your e-commerce is its sustainability. What will be the impact of this packaging on the environment?

In case you don’t know, corrugated cardboard is an ecological material that is 100% recyclable and biodegradable. By choosing this material you will be minimizing your impact on the environment.

You also have the option of buying corrugated cardboard boxes made from recycled cardboard; the ultimate green packaging option.