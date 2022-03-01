Click Clone Cash: Incredible NFT Tips For New Artists And Collectors

NFTs are a new phenomenon sweeping the world of investing and collecting. Blockchain technology, in general, is so useful and interesting that it’s no wonder investors are hopping on the train while it’s still new. Just like every new industry, though, NFTs are pretty mysterious.

It can be difficult to know which NFTs are worth investing in, especially for new collectors. It can also be challenging for new artists to break into the NFT industry. This is why we asked the veteran NFT experts, Click Clone Cash, to share some advice with us.

Click Clone Cash is a group of NFT investors and collectors who lead the industry when it comes to NFT news, strategies, and tips. They agreed to share some exclusive tips with us, which we can pass along to you to boost your NFT skills.

Real Artists are Worth More

When we say real artists, we don’t just mean artists who create pretty art. We mean artists with real backstories and real lives.

Artists that are active in the community and have a solid fanbase. If you can find new artists, that’s even better!

If you solely look at the art and not the artist, you will end up investing in a lot of quick cash artwork. Art that was made solely to be sold as an NFT to make a quick buck.

Think about this as an artist as well. If you are just making art to sell it, people are not likely to be interested. You want people to want your art specifically. Let them in on your story, sell yourself, not just your art.

Find Discord Groups

The NFT experts at Click Clone Cash strongly suggest joining Discord. Discord groups are a great way to get information before the masses. If you want to discover NFT projects that stand out, then Discord is one of the mediums to do so.

Some of these groups even charge because they know their information is valuable. Click Clone Cash says Discord Groups or the equivalent are absolutely necessary for investors and traders.

If your information comes from general and popular groups, then you’ll be finding out about things much later than if you were in an exclusive group. Being in a Discord group as an artist is a fantastic way to collaborate with other artists and spread your name through the community.

Go Niche

Like Discord groups, following Niche communities is a great way to get information sooner. If an artist in a Niche community starts blowing up, you can be one of the first to purchase their art.

Otherwise, you won’t even hear about that artist until they’ve already blown up. This means you’ll be buying their NFTs at a premium and maybe even at the top of their curve.

Keep your eyes open for small NFT groups, and try to join as many as you can.

Take a Real Interest

Most of Click Clone Cash’s advice has been about being a part of the communities, but how do you become a part of these small groups? Well, it’s easy, really.

Just learn about NFTs! If it seems like you’re only into NFTs for a quick buck and that you don’t really believe in the technology, people won’t want to associate with you.

Believe in what you Buy and Make

This advice is the most important. Only invest in NFTs that you genuinely believe in.

Don’t buy due to FOMO or because someone else said it was a good buy. Do your research, and have a reason for your purchases.

If you believe in an NFT, it is much easier to hold, and you’ll be more comfortable with your purchase.

