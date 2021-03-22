Entrepreneur Weighs In: Why John Crestani Thinks This Is The Year To Make Your Millions”

Everybody wants to make a million dollars. But how do we make a million dollars and is this the year to make such an ambitious goal?

John Crestani thinks this is the year to make your millions. He is a growth hacker known for his contributions in helping companies reach more people and sell more products using his business model of affiliate marketing. Since his rise, there has been a featured piece about John Crestani on main stream media.

Crestani is also set to receive the Excellence in Education Award at the upcoming Global Forum for Education and Learning conference (GFEL).

John Crestani shares with us why he thinks this is the year to make your million:

Why do you think 2021 is the right year?



I believe 2021 is the right year. Regardless of the pandemic and the economic recession. I believe that the time is now.

Entrepreneurs must understand that the greatest ideas are born in the time of crisis and tough time. There is always a reason not to take that leap into your success. One might argue that the timing is wrong, there is a recession or a depression. But when is the right time, if not now?

What does it take to make a million?



Making a million is possible. I know there are doubters and I don’t rebuke them. I have been there.

I remember at 21yrs; I was so confused as to what to do with my life. I took a trip to Thailand to re-think my options. While I was there, I read a book, The 4-Hour Workweek. Suddenly, I realized that you don’t need to go to school and get a 9-5 job to make a million.

The secret to making your millions lies online. I have focused on sharing this process and teaching others through some online courses.

One of the recent courses was the Internet Jetset program (IM Jestset) which taught the basics of how to increase website traffic.

Are there hidden secrets to make a million?

There is no magical or easy way. Like I have said earlier the secret lies online. Success online can make you a million this year.

The secret is to understand how the affiliate market works. Once you understand the process, you can repeat it until you see the desired result. I have created a course to explain this called, The Super Affiliate system.

What is the super affiliate system?



The Super Affiliate system is a course I created to explain the simple process of making money online as an affiliate marketer. I have always thought of the affiliate market as a funnel. You need the funnel to suck leads in and find the best places for clicks.

Is the affiliate market here to stay and can it make us a million?



Yes, the affiliate market is here to stay. It will continue to climb upward as long as people continue to shop online. As a result, making money is doable. Therefore, a perfect expertise in the affiliate market can get you the millions you dream about