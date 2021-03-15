Executive Secrets: How Ryan Dean Hoggan Excels at Building Natural Health Brands

The natural health industry is a multibillion-dollar industry that continues to grow, with no sign of slowing down. Whether it is healthy snacking, and beverages, natural beauty product, athleisure, it is clear that the industry will continue to innovate. There seem to always be room for something new.

With such a rapidly innovative industry, how does one build a Natural Health Brand which will continue to dominate the industry

Ryan Dean Hoggan brings more than 18 years of leadership, global business development and entrepreneurship experience in the health, medical devices and natural health products sectors. He has identified an untapped niche in the market, fitness and medical device products and negotiated contracts with big and small customers.

Ryan Dean Hoggan will be sharing with us tips on how he has excelled at building Natural Health Brands.

Thank you for joining us, can you tell us what it takes to build a successful Natural health brand?



Building a natural health care brand is not easy. It takes a lot of passion and knowing what you want to create. Passion is key here because it is what will motivate you when the hard times will come.

You also must understand the uniqueness of your offering and must be able to sell that uniqueness to your potential consumers

What are the challenges faced in building a natural health brand?

The natural health sector has been overpopulated with false advertisement, promoting lies all in the name of making a sale. This poses a threat to sincere and innovative enterprise working hard to promote the visibility of the industry.

Ryan Dean Hoggan, can you tell us how existing natural health brands can be improved?

We can improve our brand by ensuring that we produce quality products. I can’t emphasize this enough.

When you produce less quality product, customers, and potential customers lose trust in your product. Brands are built on the trust of your customer.

It is also important to create awareness of your product by advertising. Invest more in advertising the usefulness of your product.

How do you distinguish your brand from other competing brands?

You can distinguish your brand from other brands to be ensuring that your product is unique and approved by authorized agencies. Avoid associating your brands with a product of low quality. This can be very damaging to your brand. We are also focused on always improving our direct to consumer relationship.

Also, one can distinguish their brands from other brands by offering only quality products. It is better to find a niche and focus on building that niche.

Is the natural health industry overly saturated?

No, there is also room for innovation and improvement. That’s the beauty of this sector. It is always changing.

Individuals who are not well established can increase their market shares. Monopoly cannot occur in this sector because of its constant change and low barrier of entry.

