F.H. Cann & Associates Shares Tips For Brand New Call Center Employees

Being a Customer Service representative or a call center employee may be a big struggle, particularly if this is your first time in the field. Call centers are notoriously bad places to work.

To make your journey in this field as easy as possible we got F.H. Cann & Associates to give you tips proven to work that will make your journey as a new call center employee stress-free.

Since its inception in 1999, F.H. Cann & Associates has been a nationwide leader in delivering contact center, financial recovery, loan servicing, and BPO solutions to customers.

Read on to find out as shared by the professional team at F.H. Cann & Associates what you need to thrive as a call center employee:

Confidence

The importance of confidence can’t be overstated, as you’ve undoubtedly heard many times. Never admit you’re new since the customer you are speaking to may begin to question your ability to handle their problem, even if you are fully competent.

Avoid multitasking at all costs.

Do you believe that multitasking would help you do your everyday tasks more quickly? Think again.

In reality, the situation is reversed. While multitasking makes it harder to maintain concentration on any one job, it also increases the likelihood of making errors.

Completing many jobs at once, on the other hand, may result in you working LESS time overall. Instead of trying to accomplish both at the same time, concentrate on one activity for a certain period before going on to another.

When you’re on the phone, make notes.

A disadvantage of just taking notes after a conversation is that you may forget important information that was discussed during the call. Making notes while on the phone is a much superior strategy.

Your memory will be aided as you recall all of the information and recommendations provided by the caller.

Use your customers’ names while speaking with them.

It’s a fantastic approach to improve customer service and build trust by calling them by name. You must pay attention to your consumer while addressing him so that you can address him appropriately.

If a client introduces herself as “This is Glory Ann,” you have two options: gently ask her “Can I call you Glory?” or go ahead and call the client Ms. Ann if you want to be formal.

Be extremely patient

Being patient is a crucial call center advice for newbies. When the client has finished his initial statement, strive to be an effective listener instead of rushing to respond.

Make sure the client has finished expressing his problem before you begin explaining yourself. Not doing this will make you seem unprofessional and may cause the customer to get even more irritated.

Remain calm and interested in the other person’s explanations until the problem is completely explained before reacting. Unless you hear all your client has to say, you may not be able to offer the best answer to their issue.

Visit F.H. Cann & Associates’ blog for more tips to help you communicate in a way that makes customers feel truly cared for and represent your brand in a favorable light.

You Might Also Like:

How to Deal With a Difficult (or Angry) Customer: 16 Tips

Future Focused: How F.H. Cann & Associates is Preparing for The Post-Pandemic Contract Center