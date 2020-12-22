Getting Ahead in the Car Repair Business: A Must-Have Guide

The auto repair industry has been experiencing slow and steady growth the past few years thanks to, strangely enough, a weak economy. A sluggish economic growth means people aren’t buying new cars, instead choosing to hold on to their vehicles longer. According to auto experts, the current average age of vehicles still in commission is 10 years, which is an all-time high. Given this, there has been an increasing need for auto services.

The challenge now for car repair business owners is staying on top of their competition. While there is no shortage of clients, there is also no shortage of options for them. Every year the number of auto repair businesses is growing, and if you let yourself get too complacent, you’ll risk being overtaken by others who offer more services at better prices. Here are a few key tips on securing your place in the industry.

Expanding your services

You’re more likely to foster brand loyalty if your business covers everything your client could need. If you only offer maintenance and repairs on specific vehicle types, work to expand your services to include other vehicles like electric cars, off-roaders, etc. Sign your repairmen up for training programs or seminars, so they stay updated on newer car models and innovations in repair techniques and procedures. If a client sees that you can be their one-stop-shop for all their auto needs, they’re more likely to keep you in mind and recommend you to their social circles.

Use digital marketing to reach out to potential clients

You can’t reel in clients if they don’t know you exist. Build brand awareness by advertising your services on search engines and social media. Update your listing on Google My Business and ensure all the information is accurate, especially the address, phone number, and business hours. Work with a digital marketing agency to build a strategy that will generate maximum conversions.

Make your business look presentable and professional

The key to success is not cost-cutting. Customers are willing to pay a high price if the service they receive reflects that. Amp up your professionalism by equipping your technicians with uniforms and high-end tools. Encourage them to get certified for different specializations. Upgrade your garage by installing a lift and hydraulic power pack. Set up clean and comfortable waiting rooms for your customers, ideally with a toilet, a vending machine, or some form of entertainment like a TV or newspapers and magazines. By ensuring your customers have the best experience possible, the likelihood that they’ll come back increases.

Competition is inevitable in any industry, but as long as you keep an eye on changes in the business landscape, you can adjust your business strategy accordingly. Keep a client-centric view and train your employees to always remain cordial and professional. Gather feedback and data and make decisions based on these instead of relying on guesswork. The more you let your clients feel that you care and listen to their concerns, the happier they will be to patronize your business.