How to get US immigration attorney assistance for your K1 family visa

There’s quite literally no worse feeling than being separated from your loved one or significant other. It’s even more lonesome if they’re on another side of the world, and you’d have to rely on rare visits or frequent virtual calls to compensate for the absence. However, you can always reunite with your partner and join them in their country by getting the K1 family visa.

The K1 family visa is a non-immigrant, marriage-based visa that’s geared towards foreign-born fiances of people residing outside the United States. The visa is specifically for foreign fiance(e)s, and it provides them with the opportunity to enter the US and spend the rest of their lives with their partner who would have to sponsor their visas. This is the most suitable visa option for those who are longing to be with their partners or family so that they can be with them again.

As the immigration process can be quite complex, it would also be in your best interests to hire a US attorney for immigration. Hiring someone who knows the ins and outs of US immigration laws and regulations will help make the entire process much easier for you.

This article will elaborate more on what the K1 family visa is, why you should get a US immigration attorney’s assistance for your application, and how you can do so.

What is a k1 family visa?

For more context, a K1 family visa is for foreign fiance(e)s who want to move into another country to be with their respective spouses. However, an important clause that comes with the K1 family visa application is that you need to enter the country with the intent to marry your partner within a 90-days time frame.

It’s also important to note that the K1 family visa is also a convenient gateway for obtaining natural citizenship and permanent residence. Once married to your partner, the fiance can now apply to the USCIS and adjust their status so that they can acquire a green card and effectively become a Lawful Permanent Resident. The great thing about the K1 family visa is that it isn’t also limited to spouses – it also allows entry for any of the fiance(e)s dependents to tag along, but only under a K-2 visa.

Keep in mind that since K1 family visas mainly open the road towards gradual and permanent immigration, its applicants must comply with the requirements and needed paperwork that comes with applying for an immigrant visa type.

Getting US immigration attorney assistance

Throughout this process, getting a US immigration attorney to help you out is imperative, to say the least. US immigration attorney assistance is helpful since they are experts of the law and are more than credible when it comes to handling the proper legal bodies related to your case.

Moreover, you can also guarantee that all the information you receive remains accurate and truthful at all times. It doesn’t matter whether or not your case is complex or simple; you can rest assured that your application is in good hands. After all, it’s better to invest a reasonable amount of money in getting the best form of immigration assistance than risk overlooking mistakes that may result in an unfortunate rejection. Immigration attorneys recognize that going through the immigration process alone is mentally and physically taxing, which is why they’re more than ready to lend their services to people who need them or who are actively seeking them.

Getting the assistance of a US immigration attorney is fairly easy and straightforward. All you need to do is reach out to their line or contacts for any form of inquiries or assistance regarding your case. Your immigration lawyer will do his/her best to respond to your initial concerns and needs; if all goes well, you may also proceed with a proper and more formal consultation regarding your case.

During the early stages of the process, you can expect your lawyer to provide you with accurate, clear, and comprehensive information about the cost of their services, including the anticipated time frame for the entirety of it. They will also lay down what they can do for you and will take the time to listen to your concerns so that they know what they have to do.

Total law’s team of immigration lawyers constantly strives to offer its clients the highest form of attention and care while making sure that they are aware of their legal options. Most importantly, professional lawyers work hard to keep their clients’ best interests at heart so that they can have a stress-free immigration process as much as possible.

All discussions and negotiations also remain confidential, so you won’t have to worry about your privacy needs.