Ideas for Improving Company Culture

Company culture is vital for attracting and retaining top talent. More so, it plays an integral role in the success of a business. However, good company culture goes beyond salaries and workplace benefits. It encompasses beliefs, behaviors, and a shared set of values that determine how management and employees interact. What’s more, having a strong company culture can make your company attractive to job seekers. Although good culture develops organically, there are many ways you can improve it. Here are a few ideas.

Put the customer first.

Company culture should be at the heart of an organization’s ideology and practice. Many successful companies are reputed for their employee-friendly culture. This reflects in every aspect of the customer experience, including customer service and customer satisfaction. No doubt, happy staff means happy customers.

Customers expect to be treated well each time they interface with your brand. So, it helps to be intentional about delivering top-notch customer experiences. Using an efficient call center solution like that offered by BrightPattern is the first step. The Bright Pattern contact center software takes the stress away from your customer service team, as it’s easy to operate. This omnichannel contact center software also improves the speed of deployment when managing calls and will ensure consistent customer support across all digital channels, including social media and email.

Consider creating a clan culture.

Clan culture refers to an organization that has a family-like company culture. This culture is popular among start-ups and smaller companies and aims to encourage employee engagement and team collaboration. If you decide to adopt this practice, ensure you emphasize hard work and teamwork. However, note that interactions between employees and management are typically unconventional and candid. It includes free employee lunches, massages, flexible work schedules, and car washes. These perks can help you attract the best candidates to your company, giving you a competitive advantage in your industry niche.

Nowadays, we hear a lot about a company’s culture that includes corporate holidays during the Christmas season. You may also decide to present company Christmas cards to your employees during the holiday season. You can add a personal touch to each card by writing a personal message other than the cliche “Season’s Greetings” or “Merry Christmas.” Whatever you choose, the idea is to wish them a happy holiday season.

You can find corporate Christmas cards at online retail or brick-and-mortar stores. Many stores sell corporate holiday cards for Hanukkah, Christmas, and New Year’s Day. Endeavor to buy a business holiday card that reflects your company culture. Whether you decide to buy ecards or paper cards, don’t forget to leave a message. This can leave a lasting impression when the recipient checks the inside of the card. The key takeaway is that offering perks to your employees can inspire them to perform at their best. Ultimately, clan culture translates into increased productivity and an improved bottom line.

Create cross-culture experiences.

As mentioned, company culture captures the essence and character of a company. Awareness of company culture has become more prevalent in the wake of globalization and digitalization. Today, many companies have employees from different backgrounds working remotely from different parts of the world. This trend has led to the popularization of cross-culture. The term refers to employee and management interaction among people from different cultural and professional backgrounds.

Cross-culture comprises a company’s efforts to ensure effective employee interactions regardless of background. What’s more, a company must recognize the cultural and ethnic differences in a multicultural work environment and find ways to close the gaps.

You can create cross-culture experiences by devoting adequate resources such as specialized training that boosts cross-culture workplace interactions. Additionally, you may decide to pay your employees regardless of their locations at the market salary range. This is especially important to facilitate a more cohesive, efficient, and productive company culture.