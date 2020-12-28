Ideazon Review: Evaluating The Best Crowdfund Marketing Company [2021 Edition]

In 2015, a company—Flowhive came up with an innovative way to extract honey from bees. The product, Flowhive, instantly became an online sensation, raising more than $250,000 on pre-order and $13million at the end of the campaign.

Flow hive initially sought $70,000 on Indiegogo, but a ready-market, good campaign strategy, and an excellent product raised a behemoth $13million. It’s not just Flowhive; Tile, a Bluetooth device for forgetful people, raised $25million.

Crowdfunding, to an extent, levelled the playing field for entrepreneurs.

While Crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo and Kickstarter, continue to open doors for entrepreneurs, it’s certainly not a game, and often, many factors determine if your campaign will succeed or fail.

Today, we have many crowdfund marketing companies; however, when you partner with the right one, there is almost always a 60% chance that your campaign will raise substantial income. We researched more than fifteen Crowdfunding Marketing Campaigns and ‘Ideazon’ has won our best pick for 2021.

Why is Ideazon Our 2021 Top Pick?

Ideazon is our top pick because, amongst many other reasons, many successful campaigners partnered with Ideazon, and instantly improved their chances of getting seed capital. Below are other reasons why we chose Ideazon:

Zero initial funding required They have a team of professionals across all departments dedicated to the campaign Ideazon performs initial testing of the campaign idea against the marketplace at no cost to the campaigner. 100% support

Zero Funding Required

Crowdfunding platforms like Indiegogo, Kickstarter, and GoFundMe are 100% free to use. You can create a page and set it live in less than thirty minutes; however, anyone born in this century knows that a campaign is only as alive as people keep fanning its flame.

That is, if you want to make money from your fundraiser and you do not have funds for marketing, you must partner with a marketing firm with enough experience to put your business in strategic places that will improve its virulence.

Ideazon has a marketing team of crowdfunding experts and a good amount of funds. Do you know what happens when a marketing whiz and finance meet? That’s what you enjoy when you partner with Ideazon: they fund the initial campaign phase and put people to think about how your campaign will become viral.

Excellent Team Across All Departments

Marketing is beyond jingles, social media campaigns, and Facebook ads. No! Marketing is the thread that binds every department in a campaign together.

Regardless of your marketing campaign funds, if the product is not ripe for the market, you may not raise any substantial money. Ideazon oversees initial marketing of an idea or a campaign before agreeing to work with the campaigner. With sophisticated parameters, Ideazon can make an educated decision on the market viability of your idea.

100% Support

Another excellent service-feature of Ideazon is their client support. Ideazon treats every campaign as a personal one.

The teams are very friendly, giving you the creative expression to make your idea thrive; and at the same time, making your creative expression thoroughly sellable. Working with Ideazon is beyond-amazing—and that’s one of the reasons why they are so successful with their campaign.

Ideazon has successfully partnered with more than 350 entrepreneurs, and it is one success story after another. Kickstart your first campaign in January and partner with Ideazon. Let’s see what fire you all bring to the table. Cheers!