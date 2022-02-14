Image consulting Explained: Jen Auh Offers Insights on Services All Image Consultants Should Offer in 2022

Image consulting involves helping people achieve the professional, social and personal image they want for themselves. It involves creating a wardrobe or makeover over session for clients to boost confidence, improve communication, and positively impact other behavioral skills. Even though it’s rewarding, it usually requires putting in long-term effort.

Image consultants are also called fashion consultants, personal stylists, and wardrobe consultants. They work with different clients and provide services related to their goals, budget, and commitment level.

To understand how image consulting works, we reached out to Jen Auh, an experienced image consultant who works with men, and she told us the kinds of services image consultants provide. Some of them are:

Individual coaching

According to Jen Auh, an individual coaching session deals with personal issues, and it follows some stages to arrive at a comprehensive and satisfactory solution. The first step is to collect all the information about the client, such as his age, contact details, lifestyle, personal style, work environment, and how well he knows about image-related concepts.

After getting this information, the consultant will then take the client through many processes to understand the elements of an image. These elements may include weight management, makeup and grooming, wardrobe evaluation, body and face evaluation, color analysis, and personal style evaluation.

Through the evaluations, the client will be advised on how to project a convincing, attractive, authentic, and affordable image to the public. Personal shopping may also be provided as a service by the image consultant.

Group coaching

This is different from individual coaching. An image consultant like Jen Auh can create a group event or service to enlighten people about the basic concepts of image management. This can be a webinar or a Bootcamp and it can eventually lead to individual coaching.

Personalized workshop

Even though this is a type of group coaching, the participants are given personalized pointers that relate to their situations and individual characteristics. While it’s not the same as individual coaching, it is more specific than group coaching.

Corporate solutions

Companies may desire to have their employees build a special type of image that’s related to their brand. In this case, they get image consultants like Jen Auh on an assignment or retainer basis.

The image consultants in turn work with their employees by training them and advising them on dress code policy among other things.

Retailer solutions

While image consultants mostly work with people and companies, they also work with fashion retailers. On the appointed dates, the image consultants provide a quick evaluation to customers at the fashion store to boost sales. The buyers also end up picking clothes that are suitable for them.

Individual clinics

I’ve already mentioned that image consultants like Jen Auh offer image clinics as part of their coaching. These clinics can be broken apart and offered individually to clients.