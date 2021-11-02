Inspiring Stories: How Roger Scott Became The Head Trader At WealthPress

Roger Scott and WealthPress are two known names when it comes to stock trading solutions for stock traders. They provide alerts and help people reach their goals.

Their solutions are tailored for stock traders. You get free newsletters, emails and other forms of alert periodically. They inform you on which stocks are doing great at the moment.

Roger Scott is the head trader at WealthPress. He carries along everyone who has subscribed for the solutions by explaining how to apply the recommendations. The customer service is also great, and everything works seamlessly.

These are the faces of Roger Scott and WealthPress that we see but it hasn’t always been like that.

How Roger Scott Became the Head Trader at WealthPress

Roger Scott wasn’t always a trader. In fact, he didn’t know that he was going to be a trader. He went to law school, but along the line got interested in stocks and how the market works.

After he finished law school, he learnt about trading here and there and like every other beginner trader. His first trading account was funded by $5000 from a car insurance payout.

In 2008, Roger started his first trading education and advisory company. He started his first fund with two Ivy League economists. These Ivy League economists have gone on to become financial advisers to the White House during multiple presidencies.

Later, after running a fund with the Ivy League economists, Roger Scott also ran a fund with one of Richard “Prince of the Pit” Dennis’ original “Trading Turtles” – the group of beginners who earned $175 million in profits in 5 years.

In the span of 10 years, Roger Scott was able to develop several strategies which turned 20 million dollars into roughly 740 million dollars. At one point, he had some $900 million under management.

In his career, he has served as an adviser to many influential families including one of the 10 wealthiest families in the world.

He has two daughters, one son and a passion for helping beginner traders succeed. He has experience with trading and teaching stock enthusiasts and even though he still has some losses, his wins are way more. He is also into NFTs and believes that NFTs are the future of art and not just a fad.

