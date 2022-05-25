Is gaming popular in Hawaii?

Video games have experienced rapid advancement since the first games were released in the 1970s. To properly appreciate the development of video games, all you need to do is pick up your best childhood game. Then you weigh it against what is available today.

The history of gaming is quite extensive since it begins with the invention of the Cathode Ray Tube Amusement Device. The internet is considered the most revolutionizing technology in the world. It has led to rapid expansion in the gaming world. Thanks to technological advancement, gaming is popular in Hawaii and other parts of the world. The breakthrough of medical science on the advantages of gaming has eliminated misconceptions associated with gaming.

The Internet Age of Video Gaming

From the start of the 2000s, the adoption of the internet has progressed at a rapid rate around the globe, including Hawaii. Also, computer processors have become so enhanced that for every new version of a game, the graphics and processing power seems to improve heavily on their predecessors.

The expense of acquiring technological devices and capabilities has become so low that half of the world’s 7 billion population has access to the internet. Out of this number, more than 1.5 billion play internet games.

The spread of the smartphone has accelerated this access to gaming. Since the 2010s, the mobile gaming sector has exploded in Hawaii, particularly because of the increased processing power of mobile phones. Consoles, which have long been considered the conventional device for gamers, have started integrating with mobile game developers to avoid going out of business.

The Future of Gaming

The utilization of smartphones for gaming has greatly reduced the market share for handheld console devices in a nation like Hawaii. Nevertheless, to core gamers, consoles are still the device of choice for gaming. Like customers pursuing higher education in business to stand out, console-producing companies have not slacked in the aspect of graphics and processing power for customers.

The future of gaming will most likely lie in the Virtual Reality and Artificial Intelligence sectors. Since purchasing the VR company, Oculus in 2014, Facebook (Meta) as it is now known is set to be at the forefront of the metaverse.

The development of Natural Language Processing in Artificial Intelligence will also facilitate the communication of gamers with gaming characters. For instance, in first-person shooter games, voice commands could be made to the device to perform in-game tasks.

Conclusion

Looking back at the first games that you enjoyed, you’ll realize that the gaming sector has come a long way. From the first consoles in the 1970s to mobile gaming in the 2020s, gaming has completely revolutionized.

The most likely technologies that will propel the gaming industry are Artificial Intelligence and Virtual Reality.