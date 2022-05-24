The success of online websites has been accelerated by the coronavirus pandemic, when millions of people had to practice social distancing. E-commerce websites led the way in 2020 in terms of revenue so much that even physical stores had to create online shops.

In thriving areas like New Jersey, entrepreneurs are highly focused on specific areas of their business like the product, marketing strategy, the user experience on the website, etc. However, several of these startups neglect a key aspect of every online business: the payment gateway. Whether you’re running the top online casinos in New Jersey or an e-commerce shop, user experience can depend on your choice of payment gateway.

This article will show key factors to consider before choosing a payment gateway.

Important Factors to Check when Selecting a Payment Gateway

Here are some factors to consider when picking a payment gateway:

The Pricing

Usually, the pricing of the payment gateway is one of the first factors most business owners consider. The pricing model of most payment gateways relies on variables like the type of payments accepted, the average revenue made monthly or quarterly basis, and so on.

You first need to determine how much you think your online website will be making monthly. This way, you can avoid payment gateways that place charges on vendors that don’t meet periodic quotas. You also have to compare the setup fees for new customers.

Device Compatibility

Depending on the demography of your customers, there might be a heterogeneous flow of traffic to your website. Most of these visitors will use various devices to check out your products.

Before choosing a payment gateway, ensure that it works well on all operating systems, especially the popular ones like Android, Windows, and iOS.

Seamless Integration

You have to remember that payment gateways are only a part of online shops, and not all of them can integrate with your website. For instance, e-commerce websites are usually on platforms like Shopify and Woocommerce.

You have to ensure that the payment gateway you’re selecting supports your platform. If it doesn’t, the payment process could discourage potential customers from purchasing an item on your website again.

Conclusion

Although the user experience on your website up until the checkout page might be great, an issue with the payment gateway can make you lose customers. That’s why you need to focus on this aspect of your online business.

First, you need to check the pricing model, ensure it is compatible across several devices and integrates seamlessly with your website platform.