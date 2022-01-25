Koen Vanpraet: What Books Did This Management Consulting Pro Read to Influence His Leadership Style?

Developing your leadership skill and style will make you confident and better in your business practice. Leadership is indispensable in the business world and can be learned through experience. But most importantly, lessons can be learned from reading and sourcing information and tips from adequate materials.

In this post, Koen Vanpraet shares the books he reads to influence and improve his leadership style. He is a renowned business leader, management consulting pro, and client advocate who has experience in rendering management consulting services to both large and small businesses.

This book by the Harvard psychologist examines how leaders can change the minds and opinions on various issues in politics, science, business, art, and lots more.

It pinpoints the “R’s” which assist people in changing their minds: reason, research, resonance, re-description, rewards, and real-world events.

This book from a pioneering author in leadership studies will help you become an effective leader. Warren claims that leaders are not born but are made instead and that there is an urgent need for more capable leaders in today’s world.

On Becoming a Leader teaches the required qualities that make a leader and how a person can embody those qualities to become an exemplary leader.

This book by one of Koen Vanpraet’s favorite authors focuses on the need to be aware of the purpose of our actions and how this will help us create better brands and become great leaders. It dives into the need to strengthen the mental aspect of our decisions and their impact on our actions.

The most important part of this book is his explanation of The Golden Circle and the three parts of the Golden Circle: Why, How, and What.

(Why) is the purpose, (How) is the way we intend to implement that purpose, while (What) refers to the service we want to provide.

Simon Sinek wants you to know that leaders can only inspire loyalty and result by helping people find purpose and meaning in their work.

Leaders take care of their followers and serve them instead of being overbearing or oppressive. This book explains where leaders have gone wrong and how to make a positive change to become a true leader.

This book focuses on developing soft skills like emotional intelligence, self-awareness, and curiosity because they play a massive role in business success.

Being better at these skills will help you develop and improve your leadership capabilities as there are situations where only soft skills can help you navigate as a leader.

