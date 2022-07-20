Locating the Best Boston Billboard Opportunities

Boston may be the capital of Massachusetts and the most populous city in the state, but Boston, also known as Bean Town, is a place loved by many, and for a good reason. Boston was founded in 1630 and is one of the oldest cities in the United States. The City covers more than 48 square miles and has an impressive population of nearly 700,000. In the daytime, Boston’s population swells to a whopping 1.2 million. Many industries also call Boston home, including healthcare and social assistance, professional, scientific, technical, and educational services. With 23 neighborhoods across the city, trying to find the perfect place to reach potential customers can feel overwhelming.

Where should I start?

Choosing a billboard location doesn’t have to be difficult if you know what you’re looking for. For starters, focus on where you will get the biggest bang for your buck. While Boston itself is enormous in size, the city is broken down into 23 different neighborhoods or boroughs. Each neighborhood is distinctly different from another. Each community has very different populations, demographics, types of homes, and costs, among other factors. Here are a few great neighborhood options that could prove highly successful for Boston billboards.

Downtown Boston is a great place for Boston billboards. Downtown is the most affluent neighborhood in all of Boston, with a median household income of more than $163,000 annually. This population is considered highly educated with high-paying jobs in the city. Downtown Boston offers an urban feel and is close to many bars, restaurants, coffee shops, and a plethora of entertainment.

Dorchester is the largest neighborhood in Boston by far, with a population of well over 125,000. It is highly sought after because of the reasonable home prices and the overall feeling of community. You have a large dedicated audience, which is pivotal to making your Boston billboard a success. The demographics of this neighborhood vary greatly, meaning your message is seen by a diverse audience.

Roxbury is the second largest neighborhood in Boston, with a population of over 100,000. While the median income for this neighborhood is low at around $86,000, Roxbury is desired by families due to its easy access to museums, the zoo, and Franklin Park. Many people in the neighborhood own their homes, and there is a large number of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops in the area. Public transportation is readily available with access to downtown Boston.

Beacon Hill is one of the oldest and most well-known cities in Boston. Its antique, brick-lined streets bring people from all over to check out this historic neighborhood. With a population of just over 9,000, this affluent neighborhood has a median household income of over $122,000. Although this area is expensive, it is highly sought after by many.

Choosing where to place your Boston billboard is an important decision, but there are a few other factors to consider as well.

Stand Out in a Crowd

In Boston alone, there are nearly 800 Boston billboards across the city. So how can you make your billboard stand out? With more than 1.3 million people using Boston’s public transportation to get to and from work, it’s no easy task to turn heads. If you can make a vibrant design that’s worth talking about, you’ll see how great billboards can be for a company.

Design is imperative when trying to grab a consumer’s attention. What will make them look? Fun, bright colors are a great way to make your billboard pop. Or, find an attention-grabbing photo that people won’t forget. White space is also a great way to make a statement. Not every space on the billboard needs to be covered. Commuters only have a few seconds to take in everything they see on the billboard, and if it’s too much to process, your message will get lost.

Add some dimension! Think outside the box from what a standard billboard is. Think multi-dimensional. What can you add that people aren’t expecting to see? Is your billboard lit up bright at night so people can actually see it when they pass by? Don’t skimp on the small details.

Spell it out. What message are you trying to get people to read? Are you trying to sell a product, spread awareness, or have people visit your website? Keep it short, simple, and straight to the point. Don’t forget to add a call to action!

There are several different factors that play into the success of Boston billboards. Starting from the beginning and learning about the great history of Boston is a great way to align your goals with the demographics and habits of Boston residents. Boston is also a huge tourist attraction, bringing in more than 20 million people annually. Your next big success awaits in Boston!