Simple steps to create your functional website

There are billions of active websites in the current world, and yours could be the next one in the queue. It is even easier now more than ever for noobs to create professional websites from scratch without needing any coding skills. For a business website, design one that is dedicated due to the many features and advantages it comes with. The good thing about having such a website is that you can share information to customers with interest and ultimately influence their process of buying goods. Here are a couple of the features and uses of a business website.

Offering promotions and discounts

Announcing updates and news

Providing your contact information and address

Enabling clients to contact you

Display your goods or services.

Creating leads

Do you want to create that killer website for your business or even just for fun? Yes, you do. Below are simple steps to get you started.

Plan out your website. Choose a suitable logo and domain name. Design your website. Decide the pages you need. Use drag-and-drop editors. Getting free stock photography Plan out your website.

Think of a plan as a blueprint for the website you want to create. Think of things like the focal point of your site, topics to cover, color considerations and design, etc. for you to get a better idea of what you can make your website look like. Go through numerous templates or even functional websites, and then take note of what you can keep and what you can change.

1. Choose a suitable logo and domain name.

For the sake of uniqueness, you need to give your website identity and a name. Being unique helps attract traffic to your sites and get more customers. A good website builder will most certainly help you when it comes to this aspect of web development. It is essential to note that a domain name should be short, professional, easy to recall, simple, and evocative. On the other hand, desirable logo qualities include simplicity, relevance, memorability, timelessness, and versatility.

2. Design your website.

An appealing front-end on your website is the first step in attracting and maintaining customers in your business. Create a friendly interface that is compatible with both mobile phones and computers. Use visual effects to customize your website for you to stand out. Make sure the pages load fast, and there are no lagging pages, especially the ones with heavy graphics.

3. Decide the pages you need.

There are some vital elements like the pages you will need, depending on your website’s nature. The most common in all sites is the homepage, where you indicate what the business is all about. After that comes the product/service page where you list down or display the type of products and services you offer. Other relevant pages are the “about us” page and the “contact us” page.

4. Use drag-and-drop editors.

These editors help when customizing and designing your website in line with your business. You do not need advanced technical skills to do this. They simplify work for you, but they also give you full control of designing your website to your liking.

5. Getting free stock photography

Every webpage needs graphic content of some sort. Taking a professional photo may be costly, but what if there’s a way to get good quality photos at no extra cost? These photography sites offer the best photos you can use for your website.

Unsplash.

Pexels.

Pixabay.

Gratiosography.

New old stock.

Make sure you use photos on the public domain to avoid infringing copyright of some photos.

Conclusion.

Sites and organizations like Wix have made it easier for individuals to set up and run their websites without extra coding skills. Today, try out these steps to come up with your amazing website that could take the market by storm.