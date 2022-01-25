The Site Helpers Share How To Get The Best Value For Website Hosting

There are a lot of hosting services available in the modern web world. There are so many services that it can be very difficult to choose the perfect one for your business.

This is especially true if you do not have a lot of technical know-how or do not understand exactly what kind of hosting your business needs. Many businesses end up overpaying for hosting with unnecessary features.

On the other hand, some businesses will pay for hosting, realize they need something different, and end up jumping around paying for two or three additional services. The Site Helpers are web professionals with expertise in all things web-related. They have curated classes and have helped businesses and individuals create websites and launch themselves into the modern world of web design.

We talked with The Site Helpers to garner some advice for choosing the perfect hosting service, and here is what they had to say.

Gauge your own Technical Know-How

There’s no reason to pay someone to do something you can do yourself (if you have the time and knowledge). On the other hand, if you do not know how to do something, it’s important to hire someone that does.

The Site Helpers pointed out there are cheap services available that have everything you need, as long as you understand how to manage, troubleshoot, and back up your own systems. However, these services will not have beneficial support as they expect you to take care of everything.

On the other hand, if you need help with these things, you should pay the premium for a service that offers system management. It will be more expensive if you end up needing management later than if you just get it from the start.

Predict Your Visits

Most providers will set their prices based on bandwidth. Do not be over-confident when estimating how much traffic your website will get.

If you pay for too much bandwidth, you’ll practically be throwing money down the drain. However, if you do not get enough hosting bandwidth, your website may crash or slow down if you get too much traffic, which would be terrible for business.

Know Your Server Needs

There are a few different kinds of servers. There are Shared Servers, Virtual Private Servers, Dedicated Servers, and Cloud Servers.

The Site Helpers points out that all of these servers have advantages and disadvantages when it comes to pricing and functionality. It’s important to know the differences and which one would work best for your business so that you can make the right choice the first time.

Choose your CMS Carefully

A CMS or Content Management System is the backbone of most websites. Some hosting services offer their own CMS, and some are compatible with most modern CMS’s.

WordPress is one of the most popular CMS’s available and is recommended by most professionals. However, if you choose a different CMS, it is vital to make sure it is not locked to a particular hosting provider and that it is compatible with all server types.

If you end up switching hosting and your CMS isn’t compatible, it will be very costly.

Own your Domain Name

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is the key to gaining views and sales in the modern world. Most businesses will have to invest money in SEO advertising, which relies heavily on a domain name.

If you don’t own your domain name and have to change your services and domain, you will lose all of your SEO efforts and investments.