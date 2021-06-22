Top ways to boost your CV and make yourself more ‘marketable’ to potential employers

Although thinking of which career path you want to follow in Hawaii can be hard, this is only half the battle! Once you know which job is your dream role on the island, you then have to find an employer that will take you on. This is not easy in the modern world because the competition for jobs in Hawaii is fierce and the number of talented potential employees for companies to consider is high.

This means that it pays to look at how to make yourself more marketable to employers and give your CV a lift. What are the best tips in this area?

Pick up advanced qualifications

While it is always great to gain your high-school diploma and even complete a Bachelor’s degree at college, this does not always set you apart from the crowd. This means that becoming more marketable and boosting your CV lies in going a bit further in terms of education.

In real-world terms, this equates to studying for advanced qualifications. By having these on your CV, you suddenly look a lot more attractive to employers in Hawaii than most other people. The MBA online from world-famous Kettering University is one such advanced qualification and is ideal for engineers looking to advance in senior business managerial positions. It is also ideal for non-engineers who want to pick up expert knowledge on advanced business practices.

Get some work experience

One of the best tips for boosting your CV is gaining some work experience. This is perfect for people on the island looking to switch careers, coming back from a career break, or trying to break into their chosen career fresh out of education. Most employers will value a combination of academic qualifications and work experience. This is because someone who has work experience on their CV instantly appeals to them as having initiative and a work ethic. If it is in the relevant sector, it also shows any employer that you have direct experience of how things really are in the industry.

List some interesting extra-curricular activities

Hobbies and extra-curricular activities can help greatly in terms of boosting your CV and standing out to employers in Hawaii. It helps you showcase your unique personality and make a lasting impression on them. If you get it right, the hobbies you list will make you someone they want to find out more about. Extra-curricular activities also show that you have energy and other key skills that employers look for, such as leadership. Without lying, try to choose hobbies that other people might not list and that will catch the attention of whoever reads your CV.

Boosting your CV is crucial for success

The amount of people in Hawaii now means that competition for jobs is fierce. In the same way as start-ups on the island need tips for new businesses to stay ahead of the competition, it is worth boosting your resumé to get ahead of the pack. If you need a few ideas on how to do this, the above should help.