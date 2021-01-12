Ways to Deal With Employees Who Complain about the Work Environment 

It’s inevitable to have employees who are unhappy with the work environment. They complain for a lot of reasons. It doesn’t mean that these complaints are invalid and you just have to dismiss them. They might be right for raising those issues, and you have to learn how to listen. These are the ways to deal with employees who have issues with the work environment.

Set up a private conversation

You don’t have to discuss these issues in public. Some employees aren’t comfortable to air their grievances in front of others. They might also look bad if no one else agrees. If not, they will sugar-coat their words. You can only get honest responses through a private conversation. Ask your employee to discuss these issues with you and be clear that you only want honest answers.

Don’t hold the complaints against them

It would help if you also made it clear that the private conversation meeting room is safe. You will be there to listen and not judge. Your role is to find a way to address the concerns. Everyone should understand it. You don’t want to create an environment where employees fear raising concerns because you might lash out at them.

Start with the simplest changes

It’s not enough to listen to the employee who raises concerns. You also have to institute changes. Start with simple solutions. For instance, if there are issues about the lack of office supplies, then setting aside a little extra time to order stationery online and ensure that you are providing your employees with the resources they need will present an easy solution.

If there are other reasonable requests to improve office transactions, you have to grant them. For more serious issues that require everyone’s cooperation, you have to set a different meeting. Perhaps, a general reminder would help. If it’s about the end of the gossip culture or unhealthy workplace competition, the problem should be for everyone to address.

Consider leadership changes

The problem might also be due to people in power. They abuse power given to them, and leadership changes might be necessary. It’s the only way to make everyone else feel comfortable. It’s true, especially if the concerns came from multiple sources. The person in authority might not be the right one to lead the group. You can offer other roles for the person you remove as a leader. Assign someone who can do a better job and will be more empathetic with the employees.

It’s important for employees to feel comfortable while working. It would be terrible if they don’t feel like they’re in the right place. They might decide to leave even if they want the job. If you have employees that you consider an asset, you can’t afford to lose them. A terrible work environment would also make it difficult for you to hire quality employees. If they know about how bad the workplace is, they will look for better choices. They know that other companies can pay well and won’t make it harder for them to work.