What Questions Should I Ask Before Hiring the Best SEO Firm?

These days, launching a business isn’t just about your product or services. Those matter, but you also need a website as the backbone for your online presence. Here’s where things get tricky.

A good website is more than just a static advertisement for your business. To do you any good, it needs search engine optimization so the pages will rank well for your core services and location. This typically means hiring the best SEO firm you can find.

So, how do you figure out which SEO business is the best? Keep reading for a handful of key questions to ask before you hire.

What’s Your Experience with My Industry?

While the general principles and tactics of SEO hold true across the board, industry norms do not. What a B2B software company that markets itself national or internationally needs from an SEO agency is very different from what a boutique restaurant with one location needs.

At the very least, the company should have a clear sense of how they’ll adapt their SEO marketing strategy for your business or industry.

Do You Handle Local SEO?

Even a few years ago, local SEO was something of a secondary consideration for businesses and SEO companies. Now, local SEO is a major factor for businesses, search engines, and SEO company companies. It’s not hard to find a business that operates specifically as a local SEO company.

You want a firm that at least offers local SEO. You can head over here to learn more about this product.

How Do You Handle Content Creation?

Over the long haul, your content will play a massive role in how well your SEO efforts pan out. It’s a key ranking factor for search engines, which means the best SEO company will treat it as a priority. They should have a plan for generating killer content for your website.

The exact kind of content may vary from company to company. Some will focus more on written content, while others will focus more on areas like graphics and video content.

Do You Guarantee Specific Rank Results?

Any SEO company that plans on staying in business will not guarantee specific rank results. They will never guarantee first place, first page results.

Why? They literally cannot hold up those promises with certainty.

A well-executed SEO strategy is smart marketing that will improve your results. First place results simply depend on too many factors that an SEO company cannot control.

Hiring the Best SEO Firm

Your process for finding and hiring the best SEO firm should rely heavily on questions. Ask a lot of questions about their process, content creation approach, and industry experience. Find out if they provide local SEO services.

The best SEO firms will provide you with a series of clear answers to your questions. Dodgy SEO companies will offer vague answers and lots of assurances that they have it covered.

