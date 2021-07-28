What You Should Know: The Pros and Cons of Using PDF Files

PDF files are self-contained document files that can be read on computers and numerous devices. Portable Document Format, was developed by Adobe Systems Incorporated in 1993 to present files, inclusive of graphics and text formatting, in a way independent of an operating system, hardware, and software. Although it was developed in the 1990s, it remained a proprietary format until 2008 when it was released as an open standard.

It was designed to be used with portable computers and handheld digital devices. It may also be used on websites in the form of hypertext links. PDF is ideal for creating word documents and other printing documents such as posters and brochures, as well as for publishing electronic books.

PDF is a read-only file that doesn’t support alterations. PDFs are mostly used in formal settings when the original fonts, image placement, and appearance of a file need to be maintained.

Easy Readability

The advantages of PDF are several. One of its advantages over other formats is that it can be read by virtually any computer. This is useful for creating e-books on various subjects since almost every machine that is available today can read PDF.

Another advantage is that PDF is easy to use, even by non-technical persons. While PDF has a reputation of being non-editable, some tools can easily merge, split or convert PDF to Word.

One of the trusted tools that can perform this function is the PDFBear, it is easy to use and within a few minutes you can be able to make changes to your PDF documents. Using PDF Bear is safe and your privacy is protected since any document uploaded gets deleted after an hour. It can also be used on major systems like Mac, Linux, and Windows.

Content Is More Portable

PDF is often used by many users for creating documents such as books, manuals, presentations, etc. PDF has been designed to make content more portable which means that it can easily be transferred from one computer to another without any loss of quality.

As a result, all content created with the help of this format can be read by almost any computer system. Some common computer systems include Microsoft Windows, Apple Macintosh OS X, and Linux.

Among these operating systems, PDF is said to be the most compatible when it comes to reading Portable Document Format file formats.

The Original File Is Preserved

PDF files allow for the transmission of content directly into the electronic and online market without further conversion. This means that PDF can be used as a standard by which many online contents like manuals and guides are published.

Moreover, PDF files preserve the original format of the original document, so that if a file is opened in the appropriate program, it will display the same format as the original. This means that PDF files are often much more palatable than comparable files that use alternative file formats. PDF files do not have to be encrypted to secure their contents.

Password Protection

A second major Advantage is that PDF files can be password-protected, thus making them unreadable by some browsers. PDFs are password protected to ensure the security of the file you might want to transfer. Sensitive files can include medical records, billing information, or transaction details.

PDF files can be password-protected or unsecured. These options can be controlled by the user. The advantage of password-protected PDF files is that documents are less subject to theft or tampering. Unsecured PDF files lack this protection but are more susceptible to misuse.

However, security precautions such as passwords and encryption systems are becoming more prevalent in email programs in case of fishy PDF files sent through emails. Security vulnerabilities in PDF files may allow an attacker to access information that would otherwise be protected by a password.

While this is a disadvantage, the downside is that passwords can be forgotten in which case you might stand the risk of losing your file. There are available programs on the internet you can use in opening password-protected PDF or even repair damaged PDF as the case may be.

What Are the Disadvantages of Using PDF Files?

Security Issues

Despite the many advantages of PDF, some people are wary of using it. One of the reasons is that it is vulnerable to numerous attacks. PDF files are usually not protected. Security issues have been raised against the file format; however, Adobe has stated that they are working on improving the security of the file format.

Many PDF files are downloadable from the Internet. Security concerns have caused many PDF files to be rejected by some web browsers. Also, some PDF file formats may contain viruses that destroy a computer.

File Size

One of the disadvantages of PDF files is that PDF files are usually quite large. They may take up too much space on your hard drive. This is the main drawback if you’re dealing with a lot of documents.

Difficult to Read

PDF files can be difficult to read because they appear in A3 or A4 Format. This can be an advantage since it is easy to print with this format. But with screens that have between 4:3 and 16:9 aspect ratio, reading can be difficult. Resulting in endless scrolling.

Image Quality Might Not Be the Best

PDF is the most widely used publishing format on the internet. PDF files can be printed, but the quality is normally lower than that of a graphic file. It is possible to create PDFs with printing capabilities; however, creating PDFs (with a large number of images) with printing capabilities requires the use of external tools that can increase image resolution.

Conclusion

Portable Document Format, otherwise known as PDF, is a universal file format developed by Adobe Systems for presenting documents, containing hypertext markup language (HTML), and image formattings, such as PDF images in a way independent of the system software, hardware, and different operating systems. While there are upsides and downsides to using PDF, it remains the first-choice format for most Internet users.