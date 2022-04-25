5 types of runs (and what they do)

Whether you’re new to the sport of running or you have been doing this for some time you probably know that running goes much deeper than just running to count miles. In order to really improve your strength and endurance, you want to know the types of runs out there and what their purposes are. All of these runs will help you achieve your running goals, every with its own purpose. Let’s see what they are and what they do:

Base run – this is an essential type of run because it dictates the progress of your other training. This is the base of everything so the better you work the base the better the results.

Running has countless benefits to your health and weight loss. Consistency is important but it also requires switching up between different workouts to achieve better results. Now that you know what benefits each of the runs have, you can plan out how to make variations of your running workouts in advance.