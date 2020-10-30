Best Ways To Sneak Protein Supplement Into the Meal

No matter how effective your HealthXp protein is, if you don’t take it on a regular basis, it will not reach anywhere in bodybuilding or fitness. To maintain consistency, we would be either very disciplined or things should be exciting. But when we take the same flavoured supplement with the same method, we start losing interest as a human tendency. It is not a hidden fact that we prefer taste over nutrients. If we choose any of them another will definitely suffer. HealthXp whey protein has already solved this problem with its various flavours. But another factor is left that is the same way of taking the supplement. Here you will get 5 different methods of consuming the protein supplement without compromising nutrition and taste.

1. Oatmeal: Add oats, protein powder, and milk. Mix them properly. You can add raspberries for better taste. And the delicious breakfast is ready to get served on the table. It is the best kick up for starting your day.

Take 1 cup oats, ½ cup milk, 1 cup fresh blueberries, and 1 scoop of HealthXp whey protein with any flavour.

with any flavour. Microwave oats and milk for at least 3 minutes.

Add protein powder

On the top put blueberries

2. Rice treats: You can take protein powder with your favorite flavour. High fiber oats and rice cereal can give you the crispy taste with protein rich healthy meals.

½ cup oatmeal, ¼ cup almond butter, Cooking spray, Protein supplement, Honey as required , Rice cereals, Almond butter

Spray your baking pan with cooking spray

At the low heat, place the butter and stir honey, almond butter and protein powder.

Turn off the oven and stir rice cereals, protein powder, and oats.

Let it cool for at least 20 minutes.

3. Protein Bars: These are the best ways to get sufficient protein anytime and anywhere. These are gluten free and help to get your daily protein amount so that you can achieve your fitness goals.

Carrots and bananas for sweetener. Spices like nutmeg and cinnamon gives you extra flavor. You can add chocolate, peanut butter, honey, milk, oats.

Combine peanut butter, honey and milk in a medium sized pot and put them on low heat.

Add oats and protein powder in it and stir.

Press the mixture into the pan. So that you will get the desired thickness of the bar.

Cut them into pieces. Your protein bar is ready.

4. Protein Cake: It is the easiest way to get your healthy and tasty pancake full of protein and carbohydrates.

Whey protein, water

Mix enough water and protein powder until it looks like pancake batter.

Take the non stick skillet and put it on medium heat.

Cook for at least 2 minutes on each side. Protein cake is ready.

5. Pudding Cups: The tastiest way to have protein. It does not only provide the protein and taste but also supports the good bacteria and enhances your immune system.

whey protein chocolate flavour, water, yogurt.

Blend greek yogurt and protein supplement together.

Add at least 2 teaspoon of water in the mixture to make it thick. Your pudding cup is ready.

HealthXp has made it possible for everyone to purchase the most effective protein powder with its affordable protein powder price. Now living a healthy lifestyle is not far from the hands of a common man. With these sneaky ways of adding protein powder into meals, you can get the required protein for your fitness regime and bodybuilding goals without losing interest.