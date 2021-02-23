Dream Job: How to Become a Male Fitness Model

Is it your dream to become a male fitness model? While becoming a model may feel like nothing more than a pipe dream, the truth is, you can turn your dreams into reality if you follow the right steps.

Becoming a male model isn’t just about “looking good.” It’s about getting in touch with the right people, learning the industry, and knowing how to build your career.

Check out this guide to learn everything you need to know about becoming a male fitness model.

Get in Shape

There’s really no way around this one: to be a successful male fitness model, you need to be in great shape. Being in great shape helps show talent agent that you have a passion for fitness.

Here are some tips to get in modeling shape:

Don’t Overdo the Cardio

Most fitness apparel companies hire men with chiseled looks. If you’re overdoing it on the cardio, you’re not going to be able to achieve the chiseled body that is so highly sought after.

We recommend primarily focusing on strength training. You should aim to do about 3 to 4 strength training sessions per week and 1 to 2 cardio sessions per week. And you don’t need to run for miles and miles on the treadmill for your cardio sessions.

You can also incorporate swimming, hiking, sprint workouts, and other forms of cardio. Also, when you’re lifting, make sure you have a routine in place and that you’re lifting progressively heavier weights.

If you’re just doing random strength workouts, you won’t see results. You can hire a personal trainer to help you formulate a fitness plan, or you can research fitness plans online.

Eat Right

You can exercise all you want, but if you’re not eating right, you won’t see any significant changes. There have been thousands and thousands of articles written about what models eat to maintain their trim physiques.

However, contrary to popular belief, most fitness models aren’t starving themselves or ingesting some magic pill to stay in shape. It all comes down to eating a healthy, balanced diet.

If you’re looking to put on muscles to become a fitness model, then you’ll actually need to eat in a calorie surplus. This is so your body can use the extra calories to build muscle.

But, don’t let yourself get too caught up in the numbers. Most fitness models focus on eating a diet full of lean proteins, vegetables, fruits, and whole grains. You don’t need to cut out sweets and alcohol completely, but you should consume them in moderation.

Supplement Your Diet

A lot of fitness models also consume supplements to help them maintain their physiques. Supplements are a great option when you’re not getting all of your nutrients from food. They can also help you build muscle quicker and more efficiently.

Before choosing a supplement, make sure to do your research on the brand. A lot of supplement brands make big promises, but not all of them deliver on them.

One supplement you should definitely look into if you’re looking to build muscle is SARMs. SARMs stands for selective androgen receptive modulators. Many people think that SARMs are steroids, however, they’re not the same thing.

SARMs attach to your body’s androgen and hormone receptors to help you gain muscle faster. Unlike some other steroids, SARMs are not linked to an increase in heart rate, cancer, or other negative health effects. You can click here if you want to buy SARMs.

Get Enough Sleep

Male fitness models need their beauty rest! If you can, try to get 7 to 9 hours of sleep per night. Not only will getting enough sleep prevent eye bags and help you look great for your shoot, but it’ll also help you stay in great shape.

Studies show that on average, the less time people spend sleeping, the more they weigh. This is because when you’re sleep-deprived, your body doesn’t produce enough leptin, which is the hormone that tells you to stop eating.

You may notice that on days when you’re really tired, you’re also snacking a lot more. Getting a couple of extra hours of sleep per night can help you cut down on this excess snacking.

Put Together a Portfolio

Once you’ve gotten in the right shape to become a male fitness model, it’s time to put together a portfolio. No agent is going to take you seriously without a professional-looking portfolio.

Here’s what you need to do to put together a modeling portfolio:

Hire a Photographer

When we say modeling portfolio, we don’t mean a collection of pictures you took throughout the years. Your portfolio needs to show off your modeling capabilities, and it also needs to show that you’re serious about your career.

Hiring a photographer for a professional photoshoot is the best way to convey your talents and determination. When hiring a photographer, look for one who has experience shooting for the fitness model industry. If you can’t find a photographer who has fitness model experience, at least look for one who has experience shooting for other fashion models.

Put Together Your Look

While fitness modeling doesn’t evolve elaborate costumes and makeup, you still need to look put together for your photoshoot. Go through your closet and pick out some of your best fitness gear to wear for your shoot.

We suggest choosing gear for the industry you want to work in. For example, if you want to model for running companies, select your best running clothes. Also, it doesn’t hurt to have your hair and makeup done professionally for the photoshoot.

Figure Out the Photoshoot

The goal of the photoshoot is to make it clear to potential talent agents that you’re serious about being a fitness model. If you’re taking a bunch of pictures standing in the studio or walking in the snow, it’s not really going to convey that you want to work in the fitness industry.

Focus on making the photoshoot as fitness-related as possible. If you can, shoot some of your shots in the gym. If you don’t have access to a gym, head to the park with some workout gear, or transform your living room into a home gym for the day.

Also, don’t just take a bunch of pictures of you standing around in your active gear. Most fitness companies use pictures of models engaging in exercise, so be ready to walk the walk.

You can shoot photos of you running, lifting weights, jump roping, doing jumping jacks, or engaging in some other form of physical activity.

Choose Your Best Shots

Your photographer will likely take hundreds of photos of you during your shoot. However, you should only select the best ones to add to your portfolio.

Talent agents only spend a few seconds looking over portfolios, so adding a bunch of photos is just a waste of time. When selecting photos, try to choose a range of shots. You’ll want to include at least one headshot, one or two active shots, and one shot where you’re posed.

Once you select your photos, print them out and keep them in a book. While a lot of talent agents accept portfolios online, it’s always a good idea to have a book printed out for casting calls and other scenarios.

Find a Modeling Agent

Once you’ve put together a portfolio, it’s time for you to find a modeling agent. A modeling agent will help you book gigs, form contracts with brands, and maintain your career image.

While you can enter the fitness modeling industry without an agent, it’ll be very hard. Most modeling agents don’t work independently. Rather, they look for large modeling firms that hire a bunch of different models. However, there are independent agents out there, and some models prefer working with them.

Working with an independent agent means you’ll get more time and attention. However, working with a large agency offers more protection and potentially a better shot at landing big gigs.

Here are some tips that will help you find a male fitness modeling agent:

Do Your Research

You’re going to have a very close working relationship with your agent, so it’s important that you do your research beforehand. Look up modeling agencies in your area, and read reviews online of what other people have to say.

Attend a Casting Call

The next step is to look up the casting call schedules for the agencies that you’d want to work with. The frequency of casting calls varies from agency to agency, but generally speaking, modeling agencies have casting calls every few weeks or few months.

Most of the time, you’ll need to send in a portfolio before the casting call. If the agency likes your portfolio, you’ll be invited to a casting call. While casting calls can be nerve-wracking, just be yourself and have fun.

Harness the Power of Social Media

Nowadays, it’s becoming more and more popular for fitness models to land gigs via social media. If you’re not having any luck landing gigs via casting calls, social media can be a great place to start.

It can also be a great place for already-established fitness models to get their name out and land more gigs. Basically, harnessing social media is a winning strategy no matter where you’re at in your modeling career.

If you’re going to make a name for yourself on any social media platform, it should be Instagram, as it’s the most visual of all platforms. Plus, Instagram allows you to upload videos, stories, and posts, so you have a wide range of ways to engage with your audience, attract followers, and attract the attention of fitness companies.

However, don’t just limit yourself to Instagram. Many fitness models also take advantage of Tik Tok, Youtube, and Facebook. Here are some ways you can launch your Instagram profile and get noticed by fitness companies:

Stay Focused on Fitness

While you can display a range of content on your social media profiles, you want the majority of content to be fitness-focused. Most of your shots should show you in fitness gear and engaging in exercise.

When someone lands on your profile, they should immediately know that you’re a fitness model.

Offer Value

The more “regular” followers you attract, the more likely you’ll be to get noticed by big brands. To attract more regular followers, you need to offer valuable content.

The best way to do this as a fitness model is to share your workout tips and tricks. Here are some ideas for engaging content:

Post full-length workout videos for your users to follow along to

Post stories about what you eat in a day

Post tips for landing gigs in the fitness model industry

Create a workout program for users to follow along with

Offer general tips and recommendations for getting in shape

Host Q&A videos with fitness industry experts

We also suggest checking out the profiles of other successful fitness models to learn what’s working and what isn’t. And, don’t forget to engage with your audience on social media. Responding to comments and answering questions shows your followers that you care.

In turn, this will help attract the attention of big fitness companies.

Are You Ready to Become a Male Fitness Model?

Now that you know how to become a male fitness model, it’s time to put these tips to use. Before you know it, you’ll have a successful career as a fitness model, and others will be looking to you on how to get started.

Be sure to check back in with our blog for more career-launching guides.