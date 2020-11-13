Finding The Right Workout Routine For You

As we all know, the right workout routine must involve crunches, lots of them, as well as an extensive amount of weight training, right? Enough weight training and crunches so that you can barely sit down for a week afterwards, and struggle to lift your arms higher than your shoulders. Right?

Not really.

One of the biggest misconceptions about working out, generally, is that exercise should be an activity that leaves you broken, gasping, and uncomfortable. In fact, many even tend to think that the more discomfort felt, the better the exercise. But this isn’t necessarily true, and in fact; such an approach can be nothing short of detrimental.

As far as exercise is concerned, it simply is not a case of one size fits all.

Misconceptions

Online exercise gurus, and fitness personalities in general, tend to give the impression that exercise is all about destroying the body as much as possible, pushing muscles to their limits, and going to the absolute limit of exertion. In the case of long time fitness fanatics, this is probably a good approach. After all, if someone has been working out hard-core for months, they are likely looking to push as far as possible. But for the average person, this simply isn’t a good approach at all.

Simply put; most average people will be more than happy with a light workout that doesn’t leave them broken for the rest of the week. In fact, most will be more than happy finding a workout that is manageable, but challenging, above all else. If pushing too hard, the chances of an average person returning to a workout routine, after it has causes them discomfort, is low. Thus, the task of keeping fit has been lost before it even started.

Make Your Own Workout

A smart approach is for each individual to create their own workout routine, being sure to leave room for breaks. It is more than acceptable, for example, to have 15 minutes of exercise, a break, followed by a second 15 minutes of exercise.

What the 30 minutes of combined exercise involves is a matter of personal preference, and can vary dramatically.

What the 30 minutes of combined exercise involves is a matter of personal preference, and can vary dramatically. Crunches and push-ups are all good and well, but are certainly not the only activity that will keep a body fit. Try to keep in mind, above all else, that getting the body moving is a primary goal, not necessarily the targeted workout of each muscle group.

Basic Workouts

It also helps to vary the routine on different days, to avoid fatiguing, and potentially even injuring, joints and muscles. One session could potentially revolve around light weight training, focusing on the arms and chest. Weight training should be challenging, but still allow for at least 2 sets of 30. If this isn’t achievable, try lighter weights.

A second session could involve squats, and lunges, focusing on the legs. Again, the idea is for the workout to be challenging, but achievable. Starting light, and challenging yourself to exceed previous records is an excellent benchmark to keep in mind.