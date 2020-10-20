Fitness Options You Can Do At Home

Time is a luxury many of us appreciate far more nowadays, and if you’re hoping to fit in a workout between work hours or family time, then the following fitness options are great if you’re trying to get in shape, or maintain your current physique.

Personal Trainer

Full-body workouts with a personal trainer is a recommend option for gym lovers, as the face-to-face interaction via a video will allow the instructor to guide you to the correct form, or stop you from straining yourself if you’re holding onto a pose for too long. Of course, this can be quite pricey long-term so once you have the basics down, decide if you want to keep it up with an instructor, or go solo with opt-in fitness apps or via workout videos online.

Pilates

A full-body workout can be achieved in as little as 10-minutes a day with Pilates and while most of the workouts are fairly similar to yoga, they have more of a focus on strengthening and relaxing muscles as opposed to increasing your overall flexibility. Apps and videos are your best bet – though if you’re old-school and would rather have a book detailing poses, there are plenty to be found via your local library or choose from the ones available for purchase through Amazon.

Yoga

Whether a sun-salutation daily is your thing, or you want to try more challenging poses, or begin a new yoga routine, the basic Iyengar, viniyoga, or anusara yoga will have you covered. Always check your posture is right, and don’t forget to stretch before and after each workout to help with improving your flexibility and give your muscles a chance to ease the poses they’ve been in.

HIIT Workouts

If you don’t have all the equipment most gym require, then doing training with a HIIT focus will ensure you get the most out of your exercises. Basic low-intensity options include doing squats, push-ups, jumping jacks, lunges, planks, and burpees for short periods of time (usually 30 to 60 seconds) with limited rest periods between each circuit to ensure your heart rate doesn’t dip.

Quick cardio ideas

Workouts don’t have to take a huge chunk of your time either, as quick cardio options also exist and you can sign up today to get started.

Jump rope

Great for a quick cardio boost, having a jump rope ensures you can fit in 5 or 10 minutes throughout the day to get your heartrate up.

Dumbbells

An at-home fitness standard, dumbbells ensure you can do any kind of weight workout required for your upper body. Weights of 5kg+ are standard for those who’ve been lifting for a while, but 2.5kg are appropriate for beginners (you can always sub in full water bottles in each hand and do some curls with those if you have yet to invest in a pair of dumbbells).

Whatever exercise form you chose to do, ensure you’re limber enough to try the position or repetition required, otherwise sit it out until you’re able or skip to a more beginner friendly option.