How To Get Into Jogging – Quick Guide

Virtually everyone has reached a point where they’ve decide it might be time to get in shape. If you’re already in shape, and are jogging regularly, this article obviously isn’t for you. For everyone else, here is a quick guide on how to get into jogging. Yes, even if you have never jogged a meter in your entire life.

Jogging Isn’t About Killing Yourself

Fitness gurus and online personalities seem to be hell bent on the notion that jogging should be about pushing yourself to the absolute limit. If you aren’t gasping for breath, and ready to keel over, you’re clearly not jogging properly.

This is not just a bad approach, it is a potentially dangerous approach. Anyone getting into running should not be looking to push themselves to the very limits of fatigue, but instead be concerned with getting the body used to the idea of moving. When starting out, there is absolutely no problem with simply fast walking. Starting out by fast walking a route is a great way to understand your own limits, and get prepared for a faster pace.

Remember to have a cool down period after each session.

Increase The Pace Gradually

Once you’re comfortable with fast walking, and know your route, start jogging intermittently for short bursts. Again, get a feel for how much you think you’re capable of. Each time you break into a jog, return to a fast walk when you feel you’re reaching your limit.

Importantly, never stop moving forward. You should balance the running and fast jogging in such a fashion that you are never unable to keep up a steady pace of progress. This is absolutely essential, ad in time it will feel like you’ve won the Super Bowl as you’ve come so far.

Progress At Your Own Pace

Keep increasing the periods of jogging time, and reducing the amount of time spent fast walking. Naturally, over time, your stamina will increase, and you will eventually be able to run the entire route. You can then consider extending the route, as you think it is best for your personal capability.

If anyone tells you that your progress is slow, and should be at some predetermined level of fitness, ignore that person. We all have our personal stamina limits, and therefore we should all approach the prospect of running very differently.

Control Your Breathing And Pace

Perhaps the most important and overlooked aspect of running is being able to control your breathing. This, in turn, is directly linked to your pace. Be sure to focus on breathing in through your nose, and our through your mouth.

If you feel that you are getting winded during a running session, decrease your pace. It is as simple as that. We all have a pace that can be kept while regaining our breath. Find that pace, understand it, and return to it whenever it is needed.

Lastly; use your Android mobile device to make a running playlist and enjoy it while you run. It will help tremendously.