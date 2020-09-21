How to Safely Return to Working Out After Recovering From the Coronavirus

This year has been a challenge for many people in a different part of the world. This is mainly because of the rapid spread of COVID-19. As a result of the pandemic, many people have lost their loved ones. Worldwide, there have been measures put in place to control the situation. In the beginning, there was a lot of panic because not much was known about the coronavirus. As many months have passed, we have learned a few things about the virus. We now know how the coronavirus spreads and ways to prevent its further spread. Doctors have discovered some medications that help those infected with the virus. Though many have died as a result of the pandemic, a good number have and are still recovering, which is something positive to take away from this.

There are a lot of concerns about the long and short-term effects of the virus. It is essential to note that more is still to be known about the nature of the virus. Since it is a relatively new thing, more is yet to be discovered. The majority of those who are recovering are still trying to get back to their normal lives. There is no doubt that regular exercise is essential for anyone to have a healthy life. Because of the virus, many people are forced to remain at home and most gym facilities are closed. This means that not only are those recovering from the virus not working out, but also others in society.

It is understandable for many people to have concerns about the right time to start exercising again after getting the virus. It is essential to note that coronavirus has a lot of adverse effects. These include effects on the blood and the cardiovascular and respiratory systems.

Getting back to fitness

Those who get infected with the coronavirus have to stay in health facilities for long periods. Even those who might be asymptomatic have to isolate themselves from others. The fact that the virus affects the body and one lacks the time to work out means that the overall health is affected. Working out is essential in improving the immune system. Since the virus has adverse effects on the body, it is crucial to make sure that you gradually get back into your exercise routine. You should let your body regain its energy and form before hitting the gym after being affected by the coronavirus.

People who may have heart or cardiac symptoms are advised to rest for three weeks before starting their workout routine. Others who might have inflammation of the heart will have to wait for a period of up to six months before going back to exercising. Those with respiratory symptoms should wait for seven days before going back to their workout routine. It is essential to seek your doctor’s guidelines on the best way to work out as you recover from the coronavirus. It is advised to give your body ample time to recover.

Conclusion

It is essential to ask for guidance from a doctor on what to do when recovering from COVID-19. Since it is relatively new, more is still being researched on the virus.