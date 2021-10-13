Lifestyle Factors That Increase The Risk Of Heart Attack

Small, healthy changes to your everyday routine can help you avoid heart disease. It’s always difficult to make adjustments. Online Pharmacy, Express Pharmacy strives to provide assistance in making these lifestyle modifications. Don’t try to alter yourself in a single day. Begin with something simple and progress from there.

Unhealthy diet

Your health is influenced by what you eat. Changes to your everyday routine that are minor in nature may help you avoid heart disease and stroke.

Not enough exercise

Both your heart and your brain benefit from being active. People who don’t exercise have double the risk of heart disease and stroke as well as an increased chance of diabetes, cancer, and dementia than those who do. Being active promotes good health in the areas of the heart, brain, muscles, bones, and mood. One of the most essential things you can do for your health is exercise. There’s something you can do to remain active, no matter how bad your health is.

Unhealthy weight

If you’re having trouble losing weight, you’re not alone. Over 60% of Canadian adults are obese or overweight, according to statistics. High blood pressure, high cholesterol, diabetes, and sleep apnea can all be caused by obesity. Obesity boosts your risk of heart disease by two times.

Smoking (tobacco misuse)

Smoking triples the chances of dying from heart disease and stroke in men and women in their fifties. It’s one of the most important things you can do to avoid cardiac problems and strokes. Quitting may be frightening, but there are several resources available to you if you’re ready.

Too much alcohol

Binge drinking and heavy drinking are linked to high blood pressure, heart disease, and stroke. Alcohol can also cause difficulties by interacting with your medications.

Birth control and hormone replacement therapy (HRT)

Estrogen-based medications, particularly hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and many birth control pills raise the danger of heart attack, stroke, and micro-stroke. Estrogen is a component in hormone replacement therapy (HRT) and numerous birth control pills. If you use birth control pills or hormone replacement therapy, speak with your doctor about the benefits and risks.

Recreational drug use

Amphetamines, cannabis (marijuana), cocaine, ecstasy (MDMA), heroin, opioids, LSD, and PCP can raise your risk of stroke and heart disease. A stroke is commonly caused by drug use soon after.

Stress

Stress is a part of everyone’s life. We are sometimes caught up in the flow of life and don’t recognize stress. Although tension begins in the mind, it has far-reaching consequences on the body. People who are under a lot of stress or endure it for an extended period of time have more cholesterol and blood pressure. They may be more susceptible to clogged arteries (atherosclerosis), which is a stroke risk factor.

In conclusion, you should take modest steps to prevent heart disease. It’s not a quick process since there are a variety of variables to consider. This might include altering your diet and increasing your exercise in order to have a better way of life.