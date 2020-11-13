Stay Fit While Having Fun

Workouts are supposed to be painful, unpleasant experiences, right? Not at all, unless the displeasure of a standard workout is a part of the experience that you can’t do without. It turns out that workouts having to be horrible are a myth and there are many ways to get some exercise without ever having to attempt a crunch.

Now, we’re not saying that the following activities are the equivalent of hard-core, focused workout, but what we are saying is that they, are a good workout in their own right. The important part is that they are good fun, and won’t feel like a traditional workout at all. Which is a good thing, right?

Dance Party

Dancing, as it turns out, is incredibly good exercise. No, it doesn’t matter if you’re good at it or not, and you don’t need to do any particular dance. The idea is to simply put on some great music, move your body, and keep moving your body. For at least 30 minutes.

No, it won’t involve any crunches or push-ups, unless that’s how you like to dance, but it will certainly get your heart pumping, blood flowing, and sweat glands working.

Frisbee

We personally like the Frisbee workout, because it really doesn’t even register as exercise at all. But you’ll certainly know you’ve been moving your body after 30 minutes; that we guarantee.

The simple act of tossing the Frisbee, and inevitably have to trudge around to pick it up after a misjudged aim, is fantastic fun, and will certainly have you sweating.

Walking Meeting

When next you have a verbal in-office meeting, instead of plonking down in the conference room, why not head outside and have a little walk? Walking and talking is an excellent way to converse, and certainly a great way to sneak in exercise during office hours.

It may take a little convincing to get your officer mates in on it, but once the warm up to the idea, it will likely become the preferred way to have meetings.

Jump Rope

Remember when there was a jump rope group on almost every playground in the world, guaranteed? Sadly, it is more common to see kids gathered in mobile phone groups these days, but that certainly doesn’t mean jump ropes have evaporated from the planet.

You probably still have one somewhere, so break it out, get some friends together, and remember how much fun it is to simply skip over a rope with rhythm. As far as exercise goes, this one is an absolute killer. Just try keep it up for 30 minutes.

Water Balloon Wars

Hot summer weather? Time to initiate a water balloon battle.

You won’t believe how fun it is to simply put some water in balloons, and challenge your kids, or friends, to a war. Score some points by blasting one another, and don’t stop until the last balloon has been thrown.