The Top Five New Fitness And Workout Gadgets in 2021

New Fitness Gadgets To Improve Your Workout

As long as people have been exercising, for sport or health, there have been gadgets claiming to aid in the process. Amongst the rubble though, a few diamonds shine through and prove their worth. Here is a list of some of the top, proven, quality fitness devices to be found in 2021.

1. Lumen

Somewhat resembling a vape device, Lumen is actually a hand-held device that is able to accurately measure your metabolism, the world’s first. It works by measuring and analysing the CO2 level in your breath, determining how many carbs versus fat you are burning during workout sessions.

Furthermore, it adapts to measure and keep track of your own individual CO2 range and lung capacity and can aid in keeping track of your body’s average energy and fuel level, and provide helpful recommendations to further your nutrition. This makes it an especially useful aid in managing low-carb diets and weight-loss.

2. Withings Body+ Smart Scale

Another great device for helping keep track of what’s going on with your body, is the new Withings Body+ Smart Scale.

Though digital scales with app-connected features have been around for some time, this scale goes further by performing a full-body composition analysis, and for up to eight different users. It comes with a highly informative user-friendly app, and also includes features such as the weather forecast, as well as being compatible with other health apps such as Google Fit, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal, to include that information for its analysis.

3. NURVV Run

The new smart insoles created by NURVV are the latest and greatest technological tool for joggers and athletes to gather highly useful and detailed information about their jogging routine and habits. The special sensors built into the insoles measure cadence, length of stride, foot impact, pronation and balance, and the inbuilt GPS records your route. Such information can be an invaluable tool in learning to become a faster and stronger athlete, while minimising the possibility of injury.

4. Pulseroll Plus

Known for providing exceptional aid in muscle recovery after training and injury, there are many vibrating foam rollers available, but not all are that effective or worth their price. The new Pulseroll Plus foam roller, however, is garnering a reputation for both its quality and effectiveness and becoming popular in many of the big gyms and sports and fitness centres.

It makes you want to play right now as it’s portable lightweight design and 3-hour rechargeable battery make this a must-have for any athlete.

5. JAXJOX KettlebellConnect

Why have a whole set of kettlebell weights when you can just have one? This is the question JAXJOX has put forth by introducing the KettlebellConnect. As if by magic, this single Bluetooth operated kettlebell can change its weight by using a unique bullet stacking system with a rotating weight-selection core. This means that in mere seconds it can be adjusted in weight, ranging from 12 to 42 lbs.

The accompanying app incorporates machine-learning to provide you with a fitness IQ score. It keeps track of your overall progress, including your power level, heart rate, workout consistency, steps, bodyweight, and calculates it all according to your chosen fitness level.