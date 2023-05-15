Yoga for the season of the Scorpion using astrology

We explain how to maintain your equilibrium throughout each zodiac season. Use these positions to raise your spirit, improve perception, and connect to the natural rhythms of life.

The Scorpio season is a time to let go of the past and rekindle your most ardent passions.

During the Scorpio season, you can use astrology zodiac sign and asana to transform anything in your life that feels “leaden” into solid gold. The progression through the three stages of Scorpionic energy—Scorpio, Serpent, and Eagle inspires the ensuing yoga poses.

The sex organs in the body are ruled by Scorpio. These various binding postures are intended to isolate negative energy by creating resistance, which is then released by unraveling. After the Sun spends some time in the upbeat sign of Libra, the Scorpio season invites us to look within so we can maximize the power of our desires. I suggest playing Santana’s “Abraxas” on repeat and the ethereal allure of “Black Magic Woman” for musical inspiration.

The Seeker’s Pose: Sphinx (Salamba Bhujangasana)

The mythical Sphinx has represented enigma, fascination, and intrigue since the time of Ancient Egypt. The ideal beginner-level backbend and the perfect way to start any yoga practice is this calming, heart-opening pose. Put your forearms in front of you so that your elbows can stack directly underneath your shoulders as you start out on your stomach with your forehead to the ground and big toes drawing together. While firmly pressing into the pubic bone and the tops of the feet, press down into the forearms to lift the heart. As you create an energetic exchange between the heavens above and the underworld below, extend your crown of the head upward. Exhale to bring your forehead back down after taking 5-7 cycles of deep breaths through your nose.

The Devotee: Cobra Pose with a Baby Cobra (Bhujangasana)

Place your palms just outside of your ribcage while dragging your forearms back. Hug the elbows at either side, inhale, and press into the tops of your feet and pubic bone once more as you start to lift your heart off the ground. Extend the crown of your head away from you as you assume a low Cobra (or Baby Cobra) pose to further lengthen the back of your neck and spine. Take a moment to inhale, then exhale to raise your arms straight in front of you and extend your head upward for a full Cobra pose (Bhujangasana). Keep your head forward and use your glutes to support your lower back if you feel any tension or pain there. Also, be careful not to let your head drop back. Repeat 2-4 times, then lower yourself back to the ground.

The Spider: Variation of the Goddess Squat (Utkata Konasana)

As you would for Goddess Pose, come to a standing position and take a wide stance with the legs, with the heels turning in and the toes turning out. Bringing the hands to the hips while bending the legs to make the thighs parallel After taking a long breath in, hinge forward and plant your fingertips. Cross your hands in front of you, keeping your palms up, and use your fingertips to stabilize your body. Lift the heels, root down through the balls of your feet, and look straight down below while extending the crown of your head away from you. After a few breaths, lower the heels and switch your arm crossings.

Indestructible: Squat Pose (Malasana)

Uncross the arms, bring the heels down, and then heel-toe the feet closer together to sit low into a squat to exit the “Spider” stance shown above (Malasana). Plug the outer elbows into the inner thighs while bringing the palms in toward the heart. Instead of rounding forward, roll your shoulders back and press the tips of your thumbs up into your sternum. As you lengthen through your spine to extend through your crown, curl your tailbone downward and away from you. Here, take up to five deep breaths.

Bound Side Lunge, The Adaptable (Baddha Scandasana)

Slide your left foot out long from a squat, then wrap your right arm around your right thigh while reaching your left arm behind you to clasp your right fingers. Reach your right sitting bone toward your right heel while actively flexing your left heel. Lift to the right foot’s ball if desired. As you slowly turn your chin to the left, spin your chest open and keep lengthening through your spine to extend through the crown of your head. Take three to five cycles of deep breaths, then relax. Repeat on the other side as you move your hands over there.

The Bound Extended Side Angle Series: The Spiritual Warrior (Baddha Parsvokanasana)

Turn the heels in and toes out and bring the hands to the hips to return to a wide-legged standing position. Turn your front toes forward and bend your front knee to about a 90-degree angle as you lift yourself up by inhaling to lead with your heart. To enter Warrior II, extend your arms wide and look over your right middle finger (Virabhadrasana II). Breathe in to help yourself get into the shape, and then raise your right hand in the air while tucking your left arm behind your lower back to perform the reverse warrior pose (Viparita Virabhadrasana). As you offer the cosmos your heart’s desires, let your gaze follow your fingertips overhead. In order to perform the Bound Side Angle Pose, bring your right hand down in front of you and grab hold of your left hand between your legs. Roll your left shoulder back, point your chin upwards, and keep your spine long by continuing to extend through the crown of your head. Keep your front thigh low and your back foot firmly planted in the present as you keep your gaze on the dazzling future.